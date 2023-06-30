Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, June 30

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, June 30 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Maintenance

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between MM 18 and MM 13 at the Main Gap right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and McRae alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds and intersections.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between Zaragoza and Fonseca alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds and intersections.

Yandell entrance ramp to US-54 South closed.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound at the Bomarc underpass closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

University Avenue, from Locust Street to Solano Drive, will be closed to westbound traffic from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, to 6 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023.



During the closure, traffic will be detoured around the work by way of Monte Vista Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will affect RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 2 and 8. Bus stops 15 and 16 on Route 8, and bus stop 45 on Route 2, will be closed during this time.