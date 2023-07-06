Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, July 6

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, July 6 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Construction Raised Medians

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

Mesa and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Thursday, July 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia right lane and exit ramp closed

US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound right lane and Ramp C closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and McRae alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds and intersections.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound at the Bomarc underpass closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

NMDOT with San Bar Construction Corp. will close the Interstate 25 southbound driving lane from milepost 1, at University Avenue, to milepost 0 for sign replacement and installation. The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to Friday, July 7, 2023.



Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Motorists should expect delays.