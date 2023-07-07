Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, July 7

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, July 7 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.