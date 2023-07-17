Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 17 to 21

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 17 to July 21.

Maintenance

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east at Viscount exit closed.

Crews will be working on signs.

Loop 375 east and westbound between the Mile Markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, July 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) eastbound between Ascarate and Midway right lane and exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, July 18

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) southbound between State Line and Doniphan on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, July 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Tom Mays Park and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Vinton left lane closed.

Thursday, July 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North turnaround closed.

North Desert between David and Vinton left lane closed.

Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Transmountain and Sun Valley right lane and exit ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternating lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

LAS CRUCES

Due to unforeseen circumstances, shoulder work on west Amador Avenue and along north Seventeenth Street will be extended until Friday, July 21.



Work along Amador Avenue, between McSwain Drive and Compress Road, and along north Seventeenth Street between Amador Avenue and Copper Loop, began July 12 and is now expected to last through Friday, July 21.



The planned shoulder work requires temporary, partial closures of both roadways.



A portion of north Seventeenth Street, between Amador Avenue and Copper Loop, is experiencing closure as Conterra Networks installs wires as part of a permit.



Meanwhile, shoulder work on Amador Avenue, between McSwain Drive and Compress Road, is temporarily closing the outside lane of eastbound traffic. The lane is anticipated to be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while HB Construction performs work as part of the Casa de Peregrinos project.



Both projects, in Council District 4, are not expected to affect RoadRunner Transit routes. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, watch for crews and heavy equipment, and obey the posted signs.