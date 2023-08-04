Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, August 4
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, August 4 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
District-Wide Striping Project
Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- IH-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive full closure.
Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.
Guardrail Repair
Friday, August 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Desert at Information Center shoulder work.
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
Maintenance
Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.
- I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.
- I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.
- Entrance to Ramp J closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
- Ramp L right lane closed.
Crews will be working on riprap.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.