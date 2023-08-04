Skip to Content
Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, August 4

Published 4:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, August 4 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

District-Wide Striping Project

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • IH-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive full closure.

Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.

Guardrail Repair

Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • North Desert at Information Center shoulder work.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.
  • I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.
  • I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.
  • I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

  • I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.
  • Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

  • Ramp L right lane closed.

Crews will be working on riprap.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
  • Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

