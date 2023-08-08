Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, August 8

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

District-Wide Striping Project

Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, August 10

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

IH-10 eastbound between Schuster and Cotton full closure.

Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, August 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Trowbridge and Montana right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound at Mesa (downtown) exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Kansas entrance ramp and right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

A closure of a portion of Red Hawk Golf Road, between Portrait Street and Elite Road, has been extended.



The road closure is now expected to last until Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, depending on weather conditions. A detour will be in effect during the closure.



Renegade Construction will be completing the crossing at Red Hawk Golf Road with a new sewer main at Peachtree Hills Road. Once the new sewer main has been backfilled the removed roadway will be repaved.



The road closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.



This work is in City Council District 5.