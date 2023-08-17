Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, August 17

Northbound traffic on Roadrunner Parkway between Northrise Drive and Sunridge Drive will be reduced to one lane for approximately one week starting Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Two-way traffic and access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project. The work will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs. Kelly Cable will be installing underground utility lines as part of a wire utility permit. This work will be in City Council District 6.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Crews will be working on crash cushion.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, August 17 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

