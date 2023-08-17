Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, August 17
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, August 17 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
Guardrail Repair
Thursday, August 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
- I-10 westbound at Viscount entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
- Gateway North between Cassidy entrance ramp and Fred Wilson right lane closed.
Crews will be working on crash cushion.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
LAS CRUCES
Northbound traffic on Roadrunner Parkway between Northrise Drive and Sunridge Drive will be reduced to one lane for approximately one week starting Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Two-way traffic and access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project. The work will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.
Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.
Kelly Cable will be installing underground utility lines as part of a wire utility permit. This work will be in City Council District 6.