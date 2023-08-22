Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for Tuesday, August 22
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
I-10 Widening West Project
Tuesday, August 22, from 9pm to 5am
- Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.
Tuesday, August 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North and South at Paisano turnaround and right lane closed.
- Gateway North at Alameda left and right lanes closed.
- Gateway North and South at Montana left and right lanes closed.
GUARDRAIL REPAIR
Tuesday, August 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West at Cotton exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Overpass
- Alameda and North Loop Underpass’ will be closed
Crews will be pouring bridge deck
Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Underpass will be closed
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang
Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass
Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 28
- Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Closure will allow bridge deck to cure
Continuous closures until further notice
- S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures
Horizon Mill and Inlay Project
Thursday, July 20 until 8/24/23
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be closed causing traffic to merge into Northbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on newly reconstructed northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.
*Note Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened with Business access only for SB traveling public.
Traffic Switch to normal configuration is planned for 8/24/23 this switch will bring SB traffic traveling on NB lanes back to SB lanes,
*Note left lane on NB and SB will remain closed for segments at a time for median work, lane closures will be in effect 24/7.
Crews will be working on medians, curb, and sidewalk.
Monday 8/20/2023 to Friday 8/24/2023 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between Peyton and Doy St.
Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24
Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
Crews will be performing final project touch ups
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive
Crews will be working on landscaping
Kenazo Avenue Safety Lighting Project
Monday, August 20 through Friday, August 24
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Kenazo Avenue north and southbound alternating left lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)
Crews will be pouring foundations for illumination poles
Montwood and Zaragoza Landscaping Project
Friday, August 25
From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Montwood Drive east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right and left lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
Crews will be watering plants around the median and retention pond
Friday, August 25
From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard southbound right lane closure from Zaragoza Road (FM 659) to Montwood Drive
Crews will be watering plants around the retention pond.
LAS CRUCES
Shoulder work will occur in the eastbound lanes of West Amador Avenue between Southgate Court to south 17thStreet from Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, to Friday, Aug.25, 2023.
Conterra Networks will be working along Amador Avenue as part of a wire utility permit.
The shoulder work will not impact RoadRUNNER Transit. This work will be in City Council District 4.