Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for Tuesday, August 22

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

I-10 Widening West Project

Tuesday, August 22, from 9pm to 5am

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Tuesday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North and South at Paisano turnaround and right lane closed.

Gateway North at Alameda left and right lanes closed.

Gateway North and South at Montana left and right lanes closed.

GUARDRAIL REPAIR

Tuesday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Cotton exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Alameda and North Loop Underpass’ will be closed

Crews will be pouring bridge deck

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 28

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Thursday, July 20 until 8/24/23

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be closed causing traffic to merge into Northbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on newly reconstructed northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.

*Note Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened with Business access only for SB traveling public.

Traffic Switch to normal configuration is planned for 8/24/23 this switch will bring SB traffic traveling on NB lanes back to SB lanes,

*Note left lane on NB and SB will remain closed for segments at a time for median work, lane closures will be in effect 24/7.

Crews will be working on medians, curb, and sidewalk.

Monday 8/20/2023 to Friday 8/24/2023 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between Peyton and Doy St.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be performing final project touch ups

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on landscaping

Kenazo Avenue Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 20 through Friday, August 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Kenazo Avenue north and southbound alternating left lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be pouring foundations for illumination poles

Montwood and Zaragoza Landscaping Project

Friday, August 25

From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Montwood Drive east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right and left lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be watering plants around the median and retention pond

Friday, August 25

From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound right lane closure from Zaragoza Road (FM 659) to Montwood Drive

Crews will be watering plants around the retention pond.

LAS CRUCES

Shoulder work will occur in the eastbound lanes of West Amador Avenue between Southgate Court to south 17thStreet from Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, to Friday, Aug.25, 2023.



Conterra Networks will be working along Amador Avenue as part of a wire utility permit.



The shoulder work will not impact RoadRUNNER Transit. This work will be in City Council District 4.