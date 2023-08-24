Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, August 24

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, August 24 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

District-Wide Signing Project

Thursday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Hero left lane closed.

Gateway South at Broaddus left lane closed.

US-54 north and southbound at Broaddus Overpass ramp and left lane closed.

Gateway North at Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Gateway North at Diana right lane closed.

US-54 North at Diana Overpass closed.

Guardrail Repair

Thursday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyoming eastbound at Kansas on-ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECT CLOSURES

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Alameda and North Loop Underpass’ will be closed

Crews will be pouring bridge deck

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 28

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Thursday, July 20 until 8/24/23

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be closed causing traffic to merge into Northbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on newly reconstructed northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.

LAS CRUCES

An overnight closure of westbound lanes on University Avenue, from Locust Street to Solano Drive, will be from 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.



A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closure by way of Monte Vista Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 2 and 8. Bus stop 45 on Route 2 and bus stops 15 and 16 on Route 8 will be closed during this time.



A-Mountain Construction will be working on water line installations as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work will be in City Council District 2.