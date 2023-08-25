Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, August 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, August 25 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
District-Wide Signing Project
Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 North at Sean Haggerty exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Eastlake exit ramp, turnaround and right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound at Eastlake exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Horizon exit ramp closed.
- Gateway eastbound at Eastlake turnaround and right lane closed.
- Gateway westbound at Eastlake right lane closed.
Crews will be installing signs.
Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Delta eastbound between San Marcial and Chamizal right lane closed.
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.
Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Construction Raised Medians
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass
Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures
LAS CRUCES
University Avenue Overnight Road Closure
An overnight closure of westbound lanes on University Avenue, from Locust Street to Solano Drive, will be from 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closure by way of Monte Vista Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.
The work will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 2 and 8. Bus stop 45 on Route 2 and bus stops 15 and 16 on Route 8 will be closed during this time.