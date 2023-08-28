Road closures in El Paso County for the week of August 28 to September 1

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from August 28 to September 1.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, August 27, from 9pm to 5am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Westway Drive.

Crews will be repairing existing asphalt.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Paisano and Raynolds right lane and Raynolds exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Wednesday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Thursday, August 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between the Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

Friday, September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, August 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound at Eastlake closed.

Gateway eastbound at Eastlake left and right lanes closed.

Gateway westbound at Eastlake right lane closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Horizon closed.

I-10 West Frontage Road Bypass at Horizon closed.

Gateway east and westbound at Horizon left lane and right shoulder closed.

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Zaragoza closed.

I-10 eastbound at Americas closed.

Monday, August 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Don Haskins closed.

Tuesday, August 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East Frontage Road Bypass at Horizon closed.

I-10 eastbound at Exit 78/SH-20 McNary left shoulder closed.

I-10 westbound at McNary left and right shoulders closed.

I-10 westbound at Exit 107/FM-1111 North Sierra Blanca and Williams Street left and right shoulders closed.

I-10 westbound at Exit 108/East El Paso closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Hawkins closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Hunter closed.

I-10 east and westbound at McRae closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Yarbrough closed.

I-10 eastbound at Lomaland closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Lee Trevino closed.

Wednesday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Exit 133/Sierra Blanca West Frontage Road closed.

I-10 westbound at Exit 136/Sierra Blanca Scenic Overlook left and right shoulders closed.

I-10 eastbound at Exit 137/Sierra Blanca Weigh Station left shoulder closed.

I-10 eastbound at Exit 138/Sierra Blanca Golf Course Road right shoulder closed.

I-10 westbound at Sierra Blanca between West Frontage Road and Golf Course Road left and right shoulder closed.

I-10 eastbound between East and West Frontage Roads to US-90 left and right shoulder closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Raynolds closed

I-10 east and westbound at Paisano closed.

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Geronimo closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Airway closed.

Thursday, August 31 through Friday September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East Frontage Road at Ross left lane and right shoulder closed.

I-10 east and westbound at Exit 145.5 Rest Area left and right shoulder closed.

I-10 eastbound at Exit 181 Nelson Letsco Ranch Road left lane closed.

I-10 east westbound at Exit 185 Picnic Area left and right shoulder closed.

I-10 eastbound at North Santa Fe closed.

I-10 westbound at Mesa closed.

I-10 westbound at Missouri closed.

I-10 eastbound at North Dallas closed.

I-10 east and westbound at North Piedras closed.

I-10 east and westbound at North Copia closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Padres closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound at Plant closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at South Yarbrough.

Thursday, August 31 through Friday September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Midway closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Fonseca closed.

Loop 375 (Border West) east and westbound at Executive Center closed.

Loop 375 (Border West) east and westbound at Sunland Park closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closure.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Crews will be working on medians and curbs

Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Peyton Road and Doy Street

Crews will be working on medians, curbs, and sidewalks

Thursday, July 20 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be completely closed

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) southbound lanes will merge onto northbound reconstructed lanes with two-way traffic traveling on northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) intersections will be closed at Ashford Street restricted to emergency vehicles only

Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened to BUSINESS ACCESS ONLY for southbound traffic

Crews will be working on medians and curbs

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31

Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be final project touch ups, paving and striping

Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be performing final project touch ups

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Alternating Alameda, Socorro, and North Loop Underpass closures

Crews will be pouring bridge deck and pouring bridge deck

Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Americas Avenue (Frontage Road) southbound left lane closure from Pan American Road to South Americas (POE)

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Wednesday, August 30 through Thursday, August 31

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Monday, August 28 through Thursday, August 31

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry.

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 28 through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main and left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice.

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.