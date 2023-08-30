Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, August 30

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Guardrail repair

Wednesday, August 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closure.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

Shoulder work will occur on Augustine Avenue, between north Mesquite Street to the southbound lane on north Campo Street, from Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, to Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.



No work is scheduled Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, because of Labor Day.



The shoulder work may impact RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2.