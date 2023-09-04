Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 4 to 8

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from September 4 to September 8.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete traffic barrier.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, September 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

North to South Desert at Anthony turnaround closed.

Wednesday, September 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Vinton and Anthony left lane closed.

Thursday, September 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed.

Loop 375 Transmountain eastbound between the Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.

US-54 southbound between Broaddus and Fred Wilson right lane and Spur 601 eastbound flyover closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete barrier wall.

Transmountain Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

District-Wide Signing Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Green Ribbon Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

West Amador Avenue will have intermittent lane closures from Burn Lake Road to Pioneer Place starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.



The intermittent lane closures will be in effect for several weeks. Two-way traffic and access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.



The work may impact the RoadRUNNER Transit routes 4, 6, and 7. Commuters are urged to follow all posted signs.