Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, September 5th

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete traffic barrier.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, September 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

North to South Desert at Anthony turnaround closed.

Maintenance

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete barrier wall.

Transmountain Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

District-Wide Signing Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Green Ribbon Project

Tuesday, September 5 through Friday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

West Amador Avenue will have intermittent lane closures from Burn Lake Road to Pioneer Place starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.



The intermittent lane closures will be in effect for several weeks. Two-way traffic and access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.



The work may impact the RoadRUNNER Transit routes 4, 6, and 7. Commuters are urged to follow all posted signs.



Smith and Aguirre Inc. will be working along Amador Avenue as part of a utility permit. This work will be in City Council District 4.