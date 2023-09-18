Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 18 to 22

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from September 18 to September 22.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, September 17, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Anthony, Texas, to Redd Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Vinton.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be repairing asphalt, placing concrete safety barriers, and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Sunday, September 24, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton to Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Camille right lane closed.

Crews will be milling and paving.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 18

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.

Tuesday, September 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound at Fred Wilson exit between Cassidy and Railroad left lane closed.

Wednesday, September 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Anthony and Westway left lane closed.

Thursday, September 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa Exit 11 between Sunland Park and North Mesa two right lanes closed.

Friday, September 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Westway exit between Nashua and Westway right lane and exit closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, September 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound to US-54 (Ramp O) left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing riprap.

Tuesday, September 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge beam ends.

Maintenance

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, September 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on utilities

Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating North Loop, Zaragoza, Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures

Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be installing bridge structures

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.