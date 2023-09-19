Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, September 19.

Mesa Drive will be closed at the Midway Avenue intersection from Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Morrow Enterprises will be working along Midway Avenue as part of the City of Las Cruces Midway Avenue Reconstruction project. Detours and signs will be used to direct traffic around the work zone. Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. This work will be in City Council District 5.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures

Crews will be working on utilities

Crews will be working on bridge.

Crews will be milling and paving.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

