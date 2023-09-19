Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, September 19.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.
Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.
Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Camille right lane closed.
Crews will be milling and paving.
Guardrail Repair
Tuesday, September 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound at Fred Wilson exit between Cassidy and Railroad left lane closed.
Miscellaneous Concrete Repair
Tuesday, September 19
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.
Crews will be repairing bridge beam ends.
Maintenance
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.
- Pershing entrance ramp closed.
- I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.
Crews will be working on bridge.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, September 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on utilities
Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alternating North Loop, Zaragoza, Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures
Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass
Crews will be installing bridge structures
District-Wide Signing Project
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.
Crews will be installing signs.
LAS CRUCES
Mesa Drive will be closed at the Midway Avenue intersection from Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Morrow Enterprises will be working along Midway Avenue as part of the City of Las Cruces Midway Avenue Reconstruction project. Detours and signs will be used to direct traffic around the work zone.
Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.
This work will be in City Council District 5.