Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, October 6

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, October 6 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Mesa Street rehabilitation project

Sunday, October 1 through Friday, October 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street lighting improvement project

Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Maintenance

Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.

Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 southbound at Ellerthorpe exit closed.

Crews will be installing signs.