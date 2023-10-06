Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, October 6
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, October 6 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.
Mesa Street rehabilitation project
Sunday, October 1 through Friday, October 6
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.
Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.
North Mesa Street lighting improvement project
Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.
Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.
Maintenance
Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.
- Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.
Crews will be working on bridge.
- US-54 southbound at Ellerthorpe exit closed.
Crews will be installing signs.