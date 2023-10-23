Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of October 23 to 27

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures October 23 to October 27. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Wednesday, October 25, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 22 through Friday, October 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) southbound between Sunland Park and Camille left lane closed.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Guardrail Repair

Sunday, October 22

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park three right lanes closed.

Resler and Sunland Park exit ramp closed.

Executive and Mesa Park on-ramp closed.

Monday, October 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Wilderness Museum and Mile Marker 20 left lane closed.

Tuesday, October 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kansas southbound from Yandell to Wyoming left lane closed.

Wyoming eastbound from Stanton to Kansas center lane closed.

Kansas on-ramp closed.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, October 22

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds two right lanes and Copia on-ramp closed.

Monday, October 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds on-ramp closed.

Tuesday, October 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway three right lanes, Geronimo on-ramp, and Airway exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, October 25

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Geronimo three right lanes and Geronimo exit ramp closed.

Thursday, October 26

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, October 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano/Chelsea off-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Tuesday, October 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 west to eastbound turnaround at Buffalo Soldier closed.

Gateway East between Geronimo and Buffalo Soldier left lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) at Padres underneath overpass left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda (SH-20) east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan (SH-20) east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon (FM-1281)

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon (FM-1281) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project

Monday, October 23 through Saturday, October 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) left lane closed.

Crews will be grinding and grooving pavement.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Resler intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Montana (US-62/180) and McRae (FM-2316) intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete sidewalks, ramps, and curb.

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Spur 601 and Loop 375 intersection east and westbound shoulder closed.

Crews will be locating utilities.

Maintenance

Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy two right lanes closed.

Pershing entrance ramp to US-54 north closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound Trowbridge entrance ramp closed.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, October 21 through Sunday, October 22

Daily, from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound closure at Iron Medics

Iron Medics Entrance and Exit ramps will be opened.

Crews will be installing a culvert.

Sunday, October 22 through Thursday, October 26

Nightly, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 14 through Friday, November 10

Continuous closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound will be reduced to one lane between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps northbound between Montana Avenue and Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be working on widening lanes.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10

Complete closure until further notice

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Wednesday, October 25 through Thursday October 26

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Woodrow Bean Transmountain (Loop 375) Westbound and Eastbound full closure between Gateway South Blvd. and Paseo Del Norte Drive

Crews will be removing portable concrete traffic barrier

Sunday, October 22 through Wednesday November 1

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Woodrow Bean Transmountain (Loop 375) Westbound and Eastbound full closure between Gateway South Blvd. and Paseo Del Norte Drive

Crews will be removing portable concrete traffic barrier.

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, October 22 through Tuesday, October 24

Nightly, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound alternate lane closure between Gateway West Boulevard and Ashford Drive

Crews will be working on striping and miscellaneous repairs.

Monday, October 23 through Tuesday, October 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound alternate lane closure between Gateway West Boulevard and Ashford Drive

Crews will be working on medians, striping and miscellaneous repairs.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 22 through Thursday, October 26

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Americas Interchange

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, October 22 through Wednesday, October 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, October 22, Monday October 23, Wednesday October 25 and Thursday, October 26

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 23 through Saturday, October 28

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Tuesday, October 24

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Thursday, October 24

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Padres Overpass

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

LAS CRUCES

Motorists who travel along Solano Drive will experience a lane closure beginning Monday, Oct. 23, and through Wednesday, Oct. 25.



A & J Drilling will be installing underground infrastructure for Conterra Networks.



The lane closure will be for northbound traffic on south Solano Drive between Boutz Road and Montana Avenue.



Two-way traffic will be provided and access to businesses will be maintained during the construction.



The lane closure, being done in City Council District No. 3, will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.