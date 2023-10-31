Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, October 31
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Halloween! Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, October 31 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)
For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
Guardrail Repair
Tuesday, October 31
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Exit 19A closed from I-10 westbound.
- Yandell westbound between El Paso and Santa Fe center lane closed.
Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30, and/or Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2, depending on weather, temperatures.
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Mesa (SH-20) and Sunland Park intersection closed.
Sunday, October 29 through Friday, November 3
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.
Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.
Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations.
Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.
Crews will be pouring concrete for drill shaft foundations.
Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project
Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 3
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) left lane closed.
Crews will be grinding and grooving pavement.
Traffic Signal Improvements
Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) and Resler intersection east and westbound right lane closed.
- Montana (US-62/180) and McRae (FM-2316) intersection east and westbound right lane closed.
Crews will be removing concrete sidewalks, ramps, and curb.
- Spur 601 and Loop 375 intersection east and westbound shoulder closed.
- Spur 601 and Loop 375 turnaround south to northbound under overpass closed.
Crews will be drilling.
Maintenance
Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.
- I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be working on bridge.
- South Desert between Vinton on-ramp and Nashua left lane closed.
Crews will be working on retaining wall.
- I-10 east and westbound between State Line and Vinton left lane closed.
Crews will be cleaning.
Purple Heart Widening
Saturday, October 28 through Sunday, October 29
Daily, from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound closure at Iron Medics
- Iron Medics Entrance and Exit ramps will be opened.
Crews will be installing a six-barrel culvert.
Sunday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 1
Nightly, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue
- Entrance and Exit ramps southbound between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue will be closed.
- Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround
Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.
Sunday, October 14 through Friday, November 10
Continuous closure
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound will be reduced to one lane between Montana Avenue and Spur 601
- Entrance and Exit ramps northbound between Montana Avenue and Spur 601 will be closed.
- Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround
Crews will be working on widening lanes.
Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10
Complete closure until further notice
- Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.
Crews will be working on placing asphalt.
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 29, 30 and November 1, 2
9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.
Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Americas Interchange
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.
Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 4
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection
- Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass
- Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.
- S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed
Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.
Monday, October 30
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure
- Alameda Entrance Ramp will be closed.
Crews will be working on installing crash cushion.
Thursday, November 2
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Bob Hope Overpass
Crews will be working on installing signs.
Continuous closures until further notice
- S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.
I-10 Widening East Project
Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway west Boulevard right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Bill Burnett Drive
Crews will be grading and installing a concrete flume.
Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Eastlake Exit Ramp eastbound will be closed.
Crews will be installing curb.