Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, November 2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, November 2 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair

Thursday, November 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound Dallas on-ramp closed.

Spall Repair Project

Thursday, November 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Chelsea and Paisano alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30, and/or Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2, depending on weather, temperatures.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) and Sunland Park intersection closed.

Sunday, October 29 through Friday, November 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations.

Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be pouring concrete for drill shaft foundations.

Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project

Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 3

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) left lane closed.

Crews will be grinding and grooving pavement.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Resler intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Montana (US-62/180) and McRae (FM-2316) intersection east and westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete sidewalks, ramps, and curb.

Spur 601 and Loop 375 intersection east and westbound shoulder closed.

Spur 601 and Loop 375 turnaround south to northbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be drilling.

Maintenance

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

South Desert between Vinton on-ramp and Nashua left lane closed.

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

I-10 east and westbound between State Line and Vinton left lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Purple Heart Widening

Saturday, October 28 through Sunday, October 29

Daily, from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound closure at Iron Medics

Iron Medics Entrance and Exit ramps will be opened.

Crews will be installing a six-barrel culvert.

Sunday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 1

Nightly, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound between Spur 601 and Montana Avenue will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 14 through Friday, November 10

Continuous closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound will be reduced to one lane between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps northbound between Montana Avenue and Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be working on widening lanes.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10

Complete closure until further notice

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 29, 30 and November 1, 2

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 30 through Thursday, November 2

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Americas Interchange

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 30 through Saturday, November 4

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Monday, October 30

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure

Alameda Entrance Ramp will be closed.

Crews will be working on installing crash cushion.

Thursday, November 2

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Bob Hope Overpass

Crews will be working on installing signs.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

I-10 Widening East Project

Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway west Boulevard right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Bill Burnett Drive

Crews will be grading and installing a concrete flume.

Wednesday, November 1 through Friday, November 3

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Eastlake Exit Ramp eastbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing curb.