Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of November 13 to 17

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures November 13 to November 17. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, November 13, at 9pm, through Wednesday, November 15, at 6am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be pouring a new concrete bridge deck.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, October 14 through Friday, November 14

Continuous closure

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound will be reduced to one lane between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps northbound between Montana Avenue and Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Iron Medics Exit Ramp northbound.

Crews will be working on widening lanes.

Sunday, November 12 through Wednesday, November14

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (LP375) northbound complete closure from Montana Overpass to Spur 601

Crews will be working on CTB.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, November 13

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue complete closure eastbound frontage road between Lee Trevino Drive and East Glen Drive.

Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino eastbound intersection will be closed and west to eastbound turnaround.

Crews will be placing concrete.

Tuesday, November 14

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Exit Ramp southbound from Loop 375 will be closed.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) westbound frontage road will be closed between Justice Street and Joe Battle Boulevard.

Crews will be demoing.

Monday, November 13 - Wednesday, November 15

9p.m. - 5a.m.

Montana westbound right access lane to Loop 375 northbound will be closed.

Montana Entrance Ramp westbound onto Loop 375 northbound will be closed.

Wednesday, November 15

9p.m. - 5 a.m.

Montana Exit Ramp southbound from Loop 375 will be closed.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, November 13 through Thursday, November 16

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, November 12 through Thursday, November 16

Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and bridge deck pour.

Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound alternating left lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and Americas Interchange

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, November 19

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to

Alameda Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Monday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 21

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Monday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 21,

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Monday November 20, through 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to

Alameda Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, November 12 and Monday, November 13

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound at Sunland Park/Shadow Mountain intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing curbs and concrete work.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between East Baltimore/Glory Road and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be drilling for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound at Resler intersection alternate lane closures.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Spur 601 at Loop 375 intersection right shoulder closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit and prepping for pouring drill shaft foundations.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, November 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Ramp A right lane closed.

SH-20 (Doniphan) northbound between Chicken Farm and Cap Carter right lane closed.

Tuesday, November 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean) between Railroad and Bomarc right lane closed.

Wednesday, November 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp D right lane closed.

Thursday, November 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Asarco Slag Bridge right lane closed.

Friday, November 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Paisano on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, November 12

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras four right lanes and Piedras exit ramp closed.

Monday, November 13 and Tuesday, November 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair Project

Monday, November 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 at Transmountain turnaround south to northbound closed.

Tuesday, November 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stanton northbound between Franklin and Wyoming left lane closed.

Wednesday, November 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Paso Street north and southbound between Rio Grande and West Missouri alternate lane closures.

Thursday, November 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 under Franklin overpass right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Asphalt Repair Project

Monday, November 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Paso Street north and southbound between Yandel and Wyoming closed.

Tuesday, November 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Yandel and Wyoming closed.

Wednesday, November 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Yarbrough on-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.