Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of December 18 to 22

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures December 18 to December 22.

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, December 18, from 9pm to 5am

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Clarkstone Court.

DETOUR: Turn right on Spur 16, turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn left on SH 178 (Artcraft Road), turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be re-striping the frontage road to accommodate a new temporary off-ramp.

Tuesday, December 19, from 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 before Redd Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete barriers to accommodate a new temporary off-ramp.

Beginning on Wednesday, December 20, at 5am

New temporary off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to South Desert Boulevard at SH 178 (Artcraft Road) will open to traffic.

This ramp will allow eastbound traffic to access SH 178 (Artcraft Road) and .

Saturday, January 6 at 9pm, through Monday, January 8 at 6am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10, past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramp to for Transmountain Road is closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan right lane closed.

Mesa north- and southbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Hills left lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, December 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Mile Marker 19 and Wilderness Museum alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed.

Wednesday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Pershing on-ramp closed.

Gateway North at Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

Spall Repair

Monday, December 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Shuster exit on and off ramp closed.

Tuesday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano westbound after Executive intersection right lane closed.

Wednesday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano westbound after Executive intersection left lane closed.

Thursday, December 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano eastbound before Executive intersection right lane closed.

Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano eastbound before Executive intersection left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east- and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

Horizon and Stockyard north- and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, December 18 through Sunday, December 24

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Monday, December 18

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dyer northbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Maintenance

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Woodrow Bean westbound between Railroad and Gateway North alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Gateway East and West mobile operations between Chelsea and Viscount.

Crews will be cleaning turnarounds.

Fred Wilson east and westbound between Chafee and Airport alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound alternating left lane closures from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road north- and southbound left lane closure from Sunfire Drive to Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing final project touch ups

Montana Widening Project

Saturday, December 16, and Monday December 18

Daily, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Smoke Signal Drive at Montana Avenue will be completely closed.

Crews will be adding drain installation.

Wednesday, December 20

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue and Lee Trevino Drive Intersection full closure

Crews will be removing finalizing traffic lights.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, December 17 through Tuesday, December 19 (and possibly through Thursday night)

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza and North Loop

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang.

Sunday, December 17 through Thursday, December 19

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Zaragoza Underpass complete closure

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and bridge deck pour.

Monday, December 18 through Wednesday December 20 (and possibly through Friday)

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Monday, December 18, through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 20

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from South Americas to Pan American

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 2

Daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Alameda Avenue west- and eastbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148

Crews will be working on cleaning up operations.

Landscaping Project

Monday, December 18, Wednesday, December 20 and Friday, December 22

Tuesday, January 02 through Wednesday January 03 and Friday January 05

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

Roadrunner Parkway will have a lane closure from Bataan Memorial East to east Northrise Drive from Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, to Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closures. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs. The lane closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

Volt Inc. will be installing private utilities at this location. The work will be in City Council District 3.