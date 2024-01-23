Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, January 23

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, January 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West Project

Beginning on Monday, January 22 at 6 a.m., and continuing for approximately nine months.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 will be detoured onto South Desert Boulevard before Los Mochis Drive. Thru traffic will re-enter the mainlanes past Los Mochis. Traffic bound for Transmountain Road will continue on South Desert Boulevard.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be constructing a new intersection and overpass at Los Mochis Drive.

Saturday, January 27 at 9 p.m., through Monday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and

Saturday, February 3 at 9 p.m., through Monday, February 5 at 6 a.m., weather permitting

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain.

NOTE: Closures may begin as early at 6 a.m. on Saturdays if needed to allow concrete placement in warmer daytime hours.

Crews will be placing bridge decks.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, January 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Tuesday, January 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Executive and Mesa Park right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete repairs.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Festival and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano (US-62) north and southbound at East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules intersection right lane closed.

· North Loop (FM 76) north and southbound at North Yarbrough intersection alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, January 24

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Resler southbound at Mesa (SH-20) intersection closed.

Detour through Cloudview and Champions.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Missouri between Dallas and Ange left lane closed.

Crews will be working on barrier wall.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Fabens Bridge Project

Saturday, January 20 through Monday, January 22

Continuous from 4:00 a.m. Saturday, January 20, through Noon Monday, January 22

I-10 East and West will be closed at the Fabens (FM793) Underpass

Crews will be demolishing the bridge.

Saturday, January 13

Continuous closures until further notice

I-10 east- and westbound shoulder closures Fabens (FM793) Underpass.

Crews will be placing barricades, barrier, and utility relocation.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday January 21, through Thursday January 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closure.

Crews will be working on paving main lanes and installing bridge structures.

Monday, January 22, through Saturday, January 27

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Rd. entrance Ramp to LP375 closed.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound before Bob Hope Road Intersection

right lane closure.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, painting, placing T551 barrier, removing and installing hub cabinets.

Wednesday, January 24

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Underpass (P.O.E) complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Thursday, January 25 through Saturday January 27

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Thursday January 25 through 5:00 a.m. Saturday January 27

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from South Americas to Zaragoza Road

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 22 through Friday, February 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

I-10 Widening East Project

Wednesday, January 24

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Westbound middle and right lane closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive

Thursday, January 25

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive

Friday, January 26

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Eastbound right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be installing DMS.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Montana Avenue entrance ramp complete closure

Crews will be doing traffic switch.

Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24

Daily, from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be placing concrete. *Scheduled time may change due to weather. First responders will have access w/o detour.*

Monday, January 22

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) northbound entrance ramp complete closure

Crews will be doing traffic switch.

Wednesday January 24 to Friday, January 26

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete.

Monday, January 29 to Wednesday, January 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete.

Landscaping Project

Friday, January 26

9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.