Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, January 23
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, January 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)
For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
Beginning on Monday, January 22 at 6 a.m., and continuing for approximately nine months.
- The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 will be detoured onto South Desert Boulevard before Los Mochis Drive. Thru traffic will re-enter the mainlanes past Los Mochis. Traffic bound for Transmountain Road will continue on South Desert Boulevard.
- South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be constructing a new intersection and overpass at Los Mochis Drive.
Saturday, January 27 at 9 p.m., through Monday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and
Saturday, February 3 at 9 p.m., through Monday, February 5 at 6 a.m., weather permitting
- Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.
- The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain will be closed to all traffic.
DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain.
NOTE: Closures may begin as early at 6 a.m. on Saturdays if needed to allow concrete placement in warmer daytime hours.
Crews will be placing bridge decks.
Guardrail Repair
Tuesday, January 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.
Tuesday, January 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Executive and Mesa Park right lane closed.
Crews will be working on concrete repairs.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.
- Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Festival and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.
Traffic Signal Improvement Project
Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Paisano (US-62) north and southbound at East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures.
· Gateway North and South at Hercules intersection right lane closed.
· North Loop (FM 76) north and southbound at North Yarbrough intersection alternate lane closures.
Wednesday, January 24
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Resler southbound at Mesa (SH-20) intersection closed.
- Detour through Cloudview and Champions.
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.
Maintenance
Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.
Crews will be working on shoulder.
- Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.
- Missouri between Dallas and Ange left lane closed.
Crews will be working on barrier wall.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.
- CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be installing signs.
Saturday, January 20 through Monday, January 22
Continuous from 4:00 a.m. Saturday, January 20, through Noon Monday, January 22
- I-10 East and West will be closed at the Fabens (FM793) Underpass
Crews will be demolishing the bridge.
Saturday, January 13
Continuous closures until further notice
- I-10 east- and westbound shoulder closures Fabens (FM793) Underpass.
Crews will be placing barricades, barrier, and utility relocation.
Sunday January 21, through Thursday January 25
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.
- Zaragoza and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closure.
Crews will be working on paving main lanes and installing bridge structures.
Monday, January 22, through Saturday, January 27
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Loop 375 south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Rd. entrance Ramp to LP375 closed.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound before Bob Hope Road Intersection
right lane closure.
Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, painting, placing T551 barrier, removing and installing hub cabinets.
Wednesday, January 24
Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Underpass (P.O.E) complete closure.
Crews will be pouring bridge deck.
Thursday, January 25 through Saturday January 27
Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Thursday January 25 through 5:00 a.m. Saturday January 27
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from South Americas to Zaragoza Road
Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, January 22 through Friday, February 02
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601
Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.
I-10 Widening East Project
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 Westbound middle and right lane closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive
Thursday, January 25
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive
Friday, January 26
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 Eastbound right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Horizon Boulevard
Crews will be installing DMS.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25
Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Montana Avenue entrance ramp complete closure
Crews will be doing traffic switch.
Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24
Daily, from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62/180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive
Crews will be placing concrete. *Scheduled time may change due to weather. First responders will have access w/o detour.*
Monday, January 22
Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62180) northbound entrance ramp complete closure
Crews will be doing traffic switch.
Wednesday January 24 to Friday, January 26
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive
Crews will be pouring concrete.
Monday, January 29 to Wednesday, January 31
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive
Crews will be pouring concrete.
Landscaping Project
Friday, January 26
9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.