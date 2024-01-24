Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, January 24

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, January 24 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair

Wednesday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Hayes right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed.

Alameda (SH-20) east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Festival and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano (US-62) north and southbound at East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules intersection right lane closed.

· North Loop (FM 76) north and southbound at North Yarbrough intersection alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, January 24

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Resler southbound at Mesa (SH-20) intersection closed.

Detour through Cloudview and Champions.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

· Horizon (FM-1281) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, January 22 until further notice

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Dyer (BU-54) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Maintenance

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Missouri between Dallas and Ange left lane closed.

Crews will be working on barrier wall.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Fabens Bridge Project

Saturday, January 20 through Monday, January 22

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, January 20, through Noon Monday, January 22

I-10 East and West will be closed at the Fabens (FM793) Underpass

Crews will be demolishing the bridge.

Saturday, January 13

Continuous closures until further notice

I-10 east- and westbound shoulder closures Fabens (FM793) Underpass.

Crews will be placing barricades, barrier, and utility relocation.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday January 21, through Thursday January 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closure.

Crews will be working on paving main lanes and installing bridge structures.

Monday, January 22, through Saturday, January 27

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Rd. entrance Ramp to LP375 closed.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound before Bob Hope Road Intersection

right lane closure.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, painting, placing T551 barrier, removing and installing hub cabinets.

Wednesday, January 24

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Underpass (P.O.E) complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Thursday, January 25 through Saturday January 27

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Thursday January 25 through 5:00 a.m. Saturday January 27

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from South Americas to Zaragoza Road

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S. Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, January 22

Continuous closures until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound shoulder lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike train will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be placing concrete barriers.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 22 through Friday, February 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

I-10 Widening East Project

Wednesday, January 24

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Westbound middle and right lane closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive

Thursday, January 25

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Westbound right shoulder closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Drive

Friday, January 26

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Eastbound right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be installing DMS.

Horizon/Alameda Raised Medians Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, January 26

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Horn Circle to Darrington Road

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closures between George Orr Road to McCarthy Avenue

Crews will be repairing concrete medinas and relocating signs.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound Montana Avenue entrance ramp complete closure

Crews will be doing traffic switch.

Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be placing concrete.

Monday, January 22

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) northbound entrance ramp complete closure

Crews will be doing traffic switch.

Wednesday January 24 to Friday, January 26

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete.

Monday, January 29 to Wednesday, January 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete.

Landscaping Project

Friday, January 26

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.