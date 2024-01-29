Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of January 29 to February 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures January 29 to February 2.

For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West Project

Saturday, January 27 at 6 a.m., through Monday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and

Saturday, February 3 at 6 a.m., through Monday, February 5 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed at Transmountain Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6B (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain.

Crews will be placing bridge decks.

Monday, January 29

9pm to 5am

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic at Medano Drive.

DETOUR: Turn left on Redd Road, right on Doniphan Drive, and right on Artcraft, then left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, January 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.

Ellerthorpe entrance ramp to US-54 northbound closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 22 through Friday, February 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Festival and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 2

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 eastbound between Asarco Bridge and Schuster right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border West Expressway) westbound between Spur 1966 and Asarco Bridge right lane closed.

Crews will be working on retaining wall.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed.

CD lanes to I-10 eastbound entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, January 27

6:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be performing traffic switch.

Sunday January 28, through Thursday February 1

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) underpass alternating complete closures, including turnarounds.

Crews will be working on setting up crane, setting girders and installing bridge structures.

Sunday, January 28

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Underpass (POE) complete closure.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck.

Monday, January 29, through Saturday, February 3

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound before Bob Hope Road Intersection

right lane closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound between South Americas Underpass and just beyond Pan American Underpass left lane.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, painting, placing T551 barrier, removing and installing hub cabinets and demobilizing crane.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Thursday, January 25 through Wednesday, January 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) at George Dieter Intersection turnaround west to eastbound will be closed.

Crews will be using this to enter and exit with supplies and clean up.

Thursday, January 25 through Saturday, February 03

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be using this to enter and exit with supplies and clean up.

Monday, January 29 to Wednesday, January 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US62180) eastbound frontage road lane closure between Wooster Lane to George Dieter Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 22 through Friday, February 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

I-10 Fabens Underpass

Continuous closures until further notice

I-10 east and westbound shoulder closures at Fabens (FM793) Underpass

Fabens Bridge (FM793) has been demolished, detour to Tornillo or North Loop

I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures at Fabens (FM793) Underpass

Crews will be working on demolition of bridge.

Loop 375 Lane Control System Removal

Monday January 29, 2024

9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Loop 375 Westbound will be closed from Zaragoza to Yarbrough

Crews will be removing lane closure systems

Tuesday January 30, 2024

9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Loop 375 Eastbound will be closed from Yarbrough to Zaragoza

Crews will be removing lane closure systems