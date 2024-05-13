Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of May 13 to 17

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures May 13 to May 17. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

North Mesa Street Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, May 12 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between Resler and Colony Cove alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa northbound between Sun Bowl/Mesita and Festival alternate lane closures

· Mesa north- and southbound between Baltimore/Glory and Festival alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

I-10 Mill & Inlay Project

Monday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 15

7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Full I-10 eastbound at Mesa. Mesa on-ramp closed.

Detour using CD lanes at Exit 13 toward Paisano / Sunland Park. Westbound not affected.

Crews will be working on mill & inlay.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano / Chelsea) closed

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, May13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain east- and westbound alternate lane closures

Tuesday, May 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 Transmountain westbound between US-54 and Main Gap left lane closed

Wednesday, May 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Paisano right lane and off-ramp at Paisano closed

Thursday, May 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 westbound between Santa Fe and Spur 1966 right lane closed

Loop 375 (Border West) between Doniphan and Sunland Park right lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Monday, May 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

US-54 southbound between Fred Wilson and Pershing left two lanes closed

Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Airway alternate lane closures

Crew will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gateway East- and West between Piedras and Viscount alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 West at Airway exit ramp closed

Crew will be installing signs.

Loop 375 eastbound Border Highway between US-54 and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Connector ramp between Loop 375 Transmountain and I-10 east closed

Crews will be installing delineators.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, May 13, through Saturday, May 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing a retaining wall.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

I-10 West is reduced to one land from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Redd Road is closed.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on I-10 East and West between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Sweeping & Debris Removal

Monday, May 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trowbridge entrance ramp to I-10 east closed

Crews will be hand sweeping and removing debris.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 06 through Saturday, June 01

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Wednesday, May 15 through Thursday, May 16

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from Tierra Esta to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, May 01 through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, May 13 through Thursday, May 16

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas, alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between, Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound Zaragoza and South Americas Underpass, north to south and south to north turnarounds

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Ivey Road and North Loop Road right lane

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between South Americas Road (Truck P.O.E.) and Southside Road, right lane

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between North Loop Road and A&M circle right lane

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound between Rojas Drive and Pine Springs Drive right lane

Crews will be working on removing bridge accessories, installing sidewalk, installing new drainage, removing electric service poles and truck access.

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Friday, May 17 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 20

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from UPRR Bridge Overpass to Alameda Bridge Overpass

Crews will allow bridge deck to cure.