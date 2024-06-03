Road closures in El Paso County, Las cruces for the week of June 3 to 7

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures June 3 to June 7. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd to Mesa.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa to Transmountain.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Take the Redd Road exit, continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Take the Mesa Street exit, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be removing light pole and sign structures.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 2

· Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 3

· Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 3

· Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4

· Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 4

· Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5

· Mesa southbound middle lane, left lane, and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 5

· Mesa southbound left lane and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6

· Mesa southbound left lane and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 7

· Mesa southbound right lane and turn lane closures from I-10 to Colony Cove Court

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa northbound right lane closure between Festival to Mesa Hills Drive

· Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Executive Center and Castellano Drive

· Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closure between Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive and Executive Center Boulevard

· Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left lane closure between Glory Road/Baltimore Drive and Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Dr intersection

· Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Camille Dr intersection

· Montana (US-62) east- and westbound right lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano / Chelsea) closed

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, June 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Dallas right lane and Franklin on-ramp closed

Tuesday, June 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Yarbrough and Padres right lane closed

Wednesday, June 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park left lane closed

Thursday, June 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins to Airway right lane closed

Friday, June 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Trowbridge and Pershing right lane closed

Spall Repair

Sunday, June 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Direct connector ramp from southbound US-54 to Loop 375 (Border Highway) West (Ramp P) will be closed

Monday, June 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Tuesday, June 4

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Viscount right three lanes and McRae on-ramp to I-10 West closed

Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Airway alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Future US-54 Extension Project

Monday through Friday, June 3 through 7 & June 10 through 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 between Kenworthy and 0.75 miles north of McCombs

Crews will be conducting soil drilling operations.

Maintenance

Sunday, June 2

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West at Geronimo complete freeway closure

Airway entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Midway exit closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Thursday, May 30 through Friday, May 31

From 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) complete westbound frontage road closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard

SL 375 (Purple Heart Highway) north- and southbound, on and off ramp complete closure

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Monday, June 03 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, June 03 through Saturday, June 08

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road center and left lane closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 08

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) west- and eastbound frontage road shoulder closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be removing cable barrier.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, May 01 through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 03 through Thursday, June 06

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Monday, June 03 through Friday, June 07

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound closure at South American Underpass, south- to north turnarounds

Americas Avenue (frontage road) east- to west median closure at Zaragoza Underpass alternating left lanes

Crews will be working on installing under bridge lighting and grading activities.

Continuous closure until 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 07

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road, right lane

Crews will be securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay

Sunday, June 03 through Thursday, June 06

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be working on milling and placing asphaltic concrete pavement.

US 62/180 Mill and Inlay

Thursday, May 30 through Friday, May 31

From 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Tierra Este Road

Crews will be working on milling operations and asphaltic concrete pavement.

From 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) and Tierra Este Road intersection closure

Crews will be working on milling operations and asphaltic concrete pavement.

EP Water Projects

Montana Avenue Cured-in-Place Pipeline Project

24/7 until further notice

US 62/180 West (Montana Avenue) will be reduced to one lane between Airport Road and Paisano Drive.

Magruder Street, Geronimo Drive, and Airport Road are open at Montana.

All other median crossovers between Paisano and Airport are closed.

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

Gateway Boulevard West and Yarbrough Drive Sanitary Sewer Improvements

24/7 until further notice

Lane closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Vista de Oro Drive and North Yarbrough Drive.

Right turn onto North Yarbrough Drive remains open.

Business access along Gateway Boulevard West will be maintained.

Crews are replacing a sewer main with a new PVC line.