ABC-7 at 4 Traffic Alert: I-10 Widening Project

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- Major changes will come to I-10 West this week. A 49-hour closure will be in place beginning Monday, June 24:

I-10 West will open two lanes from Redd Road to just south of Transmountain Road.

The new permanent westbound Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) will open about ½ miles south of the temporary exit, which will close.

The current westbound Exit 9 (Redd Road) will close permanently. A new Redd Road exit will be built further south. Traffic heading to Redd Road will use SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue (Exit 11) and North Desert Boulevard.

Rest assured, a second weekend-long closure is scheduled the following weekend to demolish the Thorn Avenue overpass. I-10 East and West will be closed at Thorn from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28, until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1. Eastbound traffic will take Exit 9 (Redd Road) to South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street. Westbound traffic will take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue) to North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

While I-10 will re-open to traffic the morning of July 1, Thorn Avenue between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard will remain closed until Spring 2025. Bypass lanes will be built in each direction below the overpass, allowing traffic on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard to avoid the traffic signals at Thorn Avenue.

About I-10 Widening West

I-10 Widening West, a project that holds promise for the future of your commute, will expand and improve Interstate 10 in West El Paso County. The project will widen I-10 from two lanes in each direction to three between North Mesa Street and the Texas-New Mexico state line. The project also reconfigures the location of onramps and offramps and add wrong way driver detection systems.