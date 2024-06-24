Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of June 24 to 28

EL PASO, Texas -- Construction season is in full swing across the Borderland this week, with projects spanning from West El Paso to Southern New Mexico. Here is the list of closures for June 24 to 28, stay informed with TxDOT's latest road closures and updates here as you plan your travels. Drive safely!

I-10 Widening West Project

49-hour closure

Saturday, June 22 at 4 a.m., through Monday, June 24 at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed from North Mesa Street to Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be restriping the roadway to open a second westbound lane on I-10

Beginning on Monday, June 24, at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be open to two lanes of traffic from North Mesa Street to south of Transmountain Road

I-10 West will remain open to one lane from South of Transmountain Road to Enchanted Hills Drive.

Beginning on Monday, June 24 at 5 a.m.

The new permanent Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road exit from I-10 West will open.

The old temporary exit will close permanently

NOTE: The permanent exit is approximately ½ mile before the temporary exit.

Beginning Monday, June 24, at 5 a.m.

The Redd Road exit from I-10 West will close permanently.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, turn left or right on Redd Road.

Crews will begin removing the existing ramp.

Daily Lane Closure

Monday, June 24, through Saturday, June 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

56-hour closure

Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m., through Monday, July 1 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East and West will be closed at Thorn Avenue.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be demolishing the Thorn Avenue overpass.

Beginning Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m. and continuing through Spring 2025

Thorn Avenue will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be construction a new Thorn Avenue overpass.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Nighttime milling and paving operations have been completed for Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive. No nighttime closures are expected.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Monday, June 24 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and southbound right lane and left lane closures Colony Cove Court to Doniphan Drive

Tuesday, June 25 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and Southbound right lane and left lane closures Colony Cove Court to I-10

Wednesday, June 26 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and Southbound right lane and left lane closures Colony Cove Court to I-10

Thursday, June 27 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and Southbound right lane and left lane closures Colony Cove Court to I-10

Friday, June 28 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and Southbound right lane and left lane closures Colony Cove Court to I-10

Crews will be milling and paving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right and left lane closures Mesa Hills Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Mesa Hills Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Castellano Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Rojas Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

6 a.m. to 6 a.m. – Continuous Closure

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound alternating left lane and left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection. The following turning movements will be affected (please remember southbound Mesa is toward downtown, northbound is toward the valley): Southbound Mesa to left turn to Fountain Road Southbound Mesa to northbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Southbound Mesa left turn to Maguey Place Camille Drive right turn onto northbound Mesa Northbound Mesa right turn Camille Drive Northbound Mesa to southbound Mesa (U-turn) at Camille Drive intersection Northbound Mesa to southbound (U-turn) Mesa at Maguey Place Colina Alta Dive to southbound Mesa Fountain Road to southbound Mesa Maguey Place to southbound Mesa



Crews will be working on installing a new raised median.

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda and Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Mill/Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

Montana east- and westbound between Hawkins and Yarbrough left lane closed

Crews will be milling and paving.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, June 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between US-54 connector and Paisano right lane closed



Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Sunday, June 23

4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West between Cotton and Brown three right lanes closed

Crews will be working on spalls.

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Constitution right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, June 03 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, June 24 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left lane closure between Global Reach Drive and ICE Building

Crews will be working on exporting material, removing barrier and striping.

Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, July 17

Continuous closure until further notice

Alba Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Wooster Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

East Glen Drive full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Lee Boulevard full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on concrete pavement at intersections.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, June 01 through Sunday, June 30

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Continuous closure until 5 a.m. Sunday, June 30

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road, right lane

Crews will be securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete and drainage utilities installation.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Oden Drive or from Orden Drive to Bovee Road

Crews will be performing boring operations.

Loop 375 Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

I-10 Widening East

Saturday, June 22 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 East alternating left and right shoulder closure between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Gateway East alternating left and right lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West alternating left and right shoulder between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Gateway West alternating left and right lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on replacing signs and repairing guardrail.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes to be reduced to one lane

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely

Driveways on Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) to Briarwood Townhomes, Town Hall, Starbucks, and Tacos El Charly will be re-opened

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Este intersection closure

Crews will be reconstructing driveways, constructing shared use paths, working on final subgrade, and excavating for ponding areas.

Thursday, June 27 through Friday, June 28

From 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) full closure from Kenazo Avenue to Thea Smith Drive

Crews will be working on traffic switch.