TXDOT closures happening this week

Published 5:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are four closures happening this week that El Paso drivers should be aware of. All of them start Tuesday.

CLOSURES STARTING AT 9 A.M. TUESDAY

Two closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday:

  • Alternating lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard. Crews will be conducting electrical work. This closure will last until Saturday.
  • I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed. Crews will be working on retaining walls. This closure will last through Thursday.

CLOSURES STARTING AT 9 P.M. TUESDAY

Two closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday:

  • I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive. Crews will be working on concrete paving and placing deck panels. This closure will last through Thursday.
  • Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard. There are two detours to be aware of: the eastbound detour at South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert, and the westbound detour at North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert. Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.
Kerry Mannix

