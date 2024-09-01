TXDOT closures happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are four closures happening this week that El Paso drivers should be aware of. All of them start Tuesday.

CLOSURES STARTING AT 9 A.M. TUESDAY

Two closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday:

Alternating lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard. Crews will be conducting electrical work. This closure will last until Saturday.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed. Crews will be working on retaining walls. This closure will last through Thursday.

CLOSURES STARTING AT 9 P.M. TUESDAY

Two closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday: