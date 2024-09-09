Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 9 to 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 9 to 13. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, September 9

Loop 375 westbound (Border Highway) at Yarbrough on-ramp closed

Tuesday, September 10

Wyoming eastbound between El Paso and Kansas closed with a complete on-ramp closure at Wyoming

Wednesday, September 11

SH-20 eastbound between Artcraft and Edgar right lane closed

Thursday, September 12

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Buena Vista right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, September 8 through Thursday, September 12

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between McRae overpass and Cotton overpass alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Yandell Drive to Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concert work.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, September 8 through Friday, September 13

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

East Paisano (US-62) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to roughly 1,500 feet north at the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

East Paisano (US-62) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to roughly 1,500 feet north at the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Mesa Hills Drive

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) southbound left lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Saturday, September 7

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures at the Delta Drive intersection.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures at Belvidere Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements including concrete and stripping work.

Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project

Saturday, September 7

5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals and striping.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Saturday, September 7

5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals and striping.

US-54 & State Line Project

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

US-54 south- and northbound from State Line Road reduced to one lane

Crews will be working demolition and preparation of the new turnaround of side shoulders.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, September 16, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

FY 25 Bridge Maintenance Design Project

Tuesday, September 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-10 EB over Piedras St right shoulder closure, Piedras NB/SB outside lane closure

· On ramp from Raynolds to I-10 WB alternate right and left lane closures

· US 54 NB DC to I-10 EB alternate left and right shoulder closure

· Off ramp from I-10 EB to US 54 NB alternate left and right shoulder closures

Wednesday, September 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note* this is a backup date; we are anticipating to complete work on 9/10/24)

· I-10 EB over Piedras St right shoulder closure, Piedras NB/SB outside lane closure

· On ramp from Reynolds to I-10 WB alternate right and left lane closures

· US 54 NB DC to I-10 EB alternate left and right shoulder closure

· Off ramp from I-10 EB to US 54 NB alternate left and right shoulder closures

Maintenance

Sunday, September 8

5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras four left lanes closed

Crews will be working on spall.

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

· I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras three right lanes closed

Crews will be sealing cracks.

· US-54 North- and South between Yandell and I-10 alternate lane closures

· Ramp D (US-54 South to I-10 East left lane closed

Crews will be trimming trees.

· Porfirio Diaz overpass east- and westbound complete closure

Crews will be working on bridge deck.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, September 9, through Saturday, September 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews are conducting electrical work.

Sunday, September 8, through Thursday, September 12

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

and

Monday, September 9, through Saturday, September 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, September 9, through Thursday, September 12

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND REDD DETOUR: South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert.

WESTBOUND REDD DETOUR: North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Tuesday, September 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be working on concrete paving

49-HOUR CLOSURE

Saturday, September 7 at 4 a.m., through Monday, September 9 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed between Redd Road and North Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Mesa.

Crews will be restriping parts of the mainlanes and relocating concrete safety barriers.

56-HOUR CLOSURE

Friday, September 13 at 9 p.m., through Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Los Mochis Drive.

NOTE: One lane of South Desert Boulevard will re-open temporarily to accommodate detour traffic during this 56-hour closure. Following the closure, South Desert will close once again south of Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.

49-HOUR CLOSURE

Saturday, September 14 at 4 a.m., through Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed between North Mesa Street and Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be restriping parts of the mainlanes and relocating concrete safety barriers.

Bridge Work

Tuesday 9/10/24

9 am to 4 pm

Structure for I-10 EB over Yarbrough, Yarbrough NB/SB alternate outside lane closures.

Crews will be testing structures for possible lead and asbestos.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Friday, September 6 to Friday, September 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

SH 20 Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Presa Place and Prado Road

Crews will be milling.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, September 9, to Friday., September 20.

Continuous Closure

﻿Darrington Road northbound and southbound left lanes and left turn lanes closure from Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection to DELAKE DR

Crews will be working on the median.

Sunday, September 8, to Thursday, September 12

Nightly, 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) eastbound/westbound & Darrington northbound/southbound full intersection closure with law enforcement assistance.

Horizon traffic heading eastbound or wanting to turn right on southbound Darrington may detour through Town Center Dr.

Horizon traffic heading westbound or wanting to turn right on northbound Darrington may detour through Rodman St, followed by Emigrant.

Darrington traffic heading southbound may detour by taking a right onto Horizon, followed by a left on Town Center Dr.

Darrington traffic heading southbound wanting to turn left onto Darrington may detour through Emigrant Rd.

Darrington traffic heading northbound or wanting to turn left onto Horizon may detour by taking a right onto Horizon, followed by a left on Rodman St, followed by Emigrant.

Crews will be setting overhead traffic signal wire across the intersection.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians.

Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 13

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items.

SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

· Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramp closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be pouring concrete and placing hot mix asphalt.