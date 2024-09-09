Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of September 9 to 13
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures September 9 to 13. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)
Guardrail Repair Project
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, September 9
- Loop 375 westbound (Border Highway) at Yarbrough on-ramp closed
Tuesday, September 10
- Wyoming eastbound between El Paso and Kansas closed with a complete on-ramp closure at Wyoming
Wednesday, September 11
- SH-20 eastbound between Artcraft and Edgar right lane closed
Thursday, September 12
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Buena Vista right lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Spall Repair Project
Sunday, September 8 through Thursday, September 12
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 westbound between McRae overpass and Cotton overpass alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on spall repairs.
North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Yandell Drive to Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive
- If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Sunland Park Drive to Doniphan Drive
Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and small concert work.
US-62 Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, September 8 through Friday, September 13
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- East Paisano (US-62) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to roughly 1,500 feet north at the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)
- East Paisano (US-62) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures Alameda Avenue (SH-20) to roughly 1,500 feet north at the bridge that crossed the Union Pacific Railroad Line
Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Mesa Hills Drive
- If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive
- If Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard
- Mesa (SH-20) southbound left lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive
- Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive
Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.
Traffic Signal Improvements Project
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer (BUS-54) north and southbound right lane closures at the Tetons Drive intersection.
- Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection
- US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
- If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection
- If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn-around closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection
Crews will be working on intersection improvements.
Saturday, September 7
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures at the Delta Drive intersection.
- Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures at Belvidere Street intersection
Crews will be working on intersection improvements including concrete and stripping work.
Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project
Saturday, September 7
5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on traffic signals and striping.
Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project
Saturday, September 7
5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on traffic signals and striping.
US-54 & State Line Project
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- US-54 south- and northbound from State Line Road reduced to one lane
Crews will be working demolition and preparation of the new turnaround of side shoulders.
Paisano Bridge Replacement
Monday, September 16, 2024 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Continuous closure
- US-62 (Paisano) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed
Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.
FY 25 Bridge Maintenance Design Project
Tuesday, September 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- · I-10 EB over Piedras St right shoulder closure, Piedras NB/SB outside lane closure
- · On ramp from Raynolds to I-10 WB alternate right and left lane closures
- · US 54 NB DC to I-10 EB alternate left and right shoulder closure
- · Off ramp from I-10 EB to US 54 NB alternate left and right shoulder closures
Wednesday, September 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note* this is a backup date; we are anticipating to complete work on 9/10/24)
- · I-10 EB over Piedras St right shoulder closure, Piedras NB/SB outside lane closure
- · On ramp from Reynolds to I-10 WB alternate right and left lane closures
- · US 54 NB DC to I-10 EB alternate left and right shoulder closure
- · Off ramp from I-10 EB to US 54 NB alternate left and right shoulder closures
Maintenance
Sunday, September 8
5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- · I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras four left lanes closed
Crews will be working on spall.
Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- · Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed
Crews will be working on shoulder.
- · I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras three right lanes closed
Crews will be sealing cracks.
- · US-54 North- and South between Yandell and I-10 alternate lane closures
- · Ramp D (US-54 South to I-10 East left lane closed
Crews will be trimming trees.
- · Porfirio Diaz overpass east- and westbound complete closure
Crews will be working on bridge deck.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, September 9, through Saturday, September 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alternating lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
Crews are conducting electrical work.
Sunday, September 8, through Thursday, September 12
8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
and
Monday, September 9, through Saturday, September 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.
Crews will be working on retaining walls.
Monday, September 9, through Thursday, September 12
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
- EASTBOUND REDD DETOUR: South Desert to Mesa Street Turnaround to North Desert.
- WESTBOUND REDD DETOUR: North Desert to Artcraft to South Desert.
Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.
Tuesday, September 10
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be working on concrete paving
49-HOUR CLOSURE
Saturday, September 7 at 4 a.m., through Monday, September 9 at 5 a.m.
- I-10 East will be closed between Redd Road and North Mesa Street.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Mesa.
Crews will be restriping parts of the mainlanes and relocating concrete safety barriers.
56-HOUR CLOSURE
Friday, September 13 at 9 p.m., through Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m.
- I-10 East will be closed between Vinton Road and Los Mochis Drive
- DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Los Mochis Drive.
- NOTE: One lane of South Desert Boulevard will re-open temporarily to accommodate detour traffic during this 56-hour closure. Following the closure, South Desert will close once again south of Vinton Road.
Crews will be placing the bridge deck.
49-HOUR CLOSURE
Saturday, September 14 at 4 a.m., through Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m.
- I-10 West will be closed between North Mesa Street and Redd Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be restriping parts of the mainlanes and relocating concrete safety barriers.
Bridge Work
Tuesday 9/10/24
9 am to 4 pm
- Structure for I-10 EB over Yarbrough, Yarbrough NB/SB alternate outside lane closures.
Crews will be testing structures for possible lead and asbestos.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Friday, September 6 to Friday, September 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving in median.
SH 20 Alameda Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- · Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Presa Place and Prado Road
Crews will be milling.
Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, September 9, to Friday., September 20.
Continuous Closure
- Darrington Road northbound and southbound left lanes and left turn lanes closure from Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection to DELAKE DR
- Crews will be working on the median.
Sunday, September 8, to Thursday, September 12
Nightly, 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) eastbound/westbound & Darrington northbound/southbound full intersection closure with law enforcement assistance.
- Horizon traffic heading eastbound or wanting to turn right on southbound Darrington may detour through Town Center Dr.
- Horizon traffic heading westbound or wanting to turn right on northbound Darrington may detour through Rodman St, followed by Emigrant.
- Darrington traffic heading southbound may detour by taking a right onto Horizon, followed by a left on Town Center Dr.
- Darrington traffic heading southbound wanting to turn left onto Darrington may detour through Emigrant Rd.
- Darrington traffic heading northbound or wanting to turn left onto Horizon may detour by taking a right onto Horizon, followed by a left on Rodman St, followed by Emigrant.
- Crews will be setting overhead traffic signal wire across the intersection.
SH 20 Raised Medians Project
Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 5
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- · Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Crews will be installing concrete medians.
Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 13
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Crews will be installing concrete medians and electrical items.
SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12
Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- · Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
- · Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramp closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard
Crews will be pouring concrete and placing hot mix asphalt.