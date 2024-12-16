Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of December 16 to 20

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures December 16 to 20.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, December 16, through Saturday, December 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be hauling dirt and working on retaining walls.

Monday, December 16, through Saturday, December 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be hauling dirt and preparing for bridge work.

55-HOUR CLOSURE

Monday, December 16 at 9 a.m., through Wednesday, December 18 at 4 p.m.

The onramp from Redd Road to I-10 West will be closed.

Lane closures will be in place on North Desert Boulevard near the Redd Road onramp.

Crews will be installing metal beam guard fence.

Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Continue on South Desert, use the turnaround at North Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

WESTBOUND REDD ROAD DETOUR: Continue on North Desert, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be installing deck panels

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Crews will be removing asphalt and other miscellaneous materials

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana/East Paisano (US-62) west- and eastbound alternating lane closures I-10 to Airport Road.

Crews will be working on manholes.

Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27

· No lane closures due to the Holiday

Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 03

No lane closures due to the Holiday

Diamond Grinding Project (IH-10 & US-54)

IH-10 WB

Saturday December 14

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· I-10 westbound between Don Haskins and Lee Trevino Alternate lanes closed

· The ramp from Loop 375 South to I-10 West will be closed

· The ramp from Loop 375 North to I-10 West will be closed

· The Don Haskins on ramp to I-10 will be closed

US-54 SB

Sunday, December 15th

6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

US 54 SB all lanes closed from Fred Wilson. to Montana Ave.

Monday, December 16th

9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

US 54 SB all lanes closed from Fred Wilson. to Montana Ave.

Tuesday December 17 and Wednesday the 18th

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

US 54 SB alternate lane closure from Fred Wilson. to Montana Ave.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternate lane closures north- and southbound Railroad and north- and southbound Dyer (BU-54) between project limits.

One-lane two-way flagging operation on north- and southbound Railroad between project limits.

Crews will be doing asphalt paving work.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, December 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 North between Trowbridge and Pershing right lane closed

Tuesday, December 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound at Paisano complete ramp closure

Wednesday, December 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed

Thursday, December 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West between Hawkins and Airway left lane closed

Friday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, December 16 through Wednesday, December 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BU-54 southbound between Hercules and Gateway South alternate lane closures

Crews will working on concrete repair

Maintenance

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border West) between Santa Fe and Spur 1966 exit ramp closed

Connector ramp from Paisano Eastbound to Loop 375 Eastbound

US-54 north- and southbound between McCombs and Mesquite Hills alternate lane closure

Exit ramp closed between Loop 375 eastbound and US-54 North

Entrance ramp closed between Cotton and I-10 East

Crews will be sealing bridge joints.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure

Detour – Exit at Kenworthy

Left lane closed between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound South Americas Avenue entrance ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south to north turnaround at South Americas Avenue (truck port of entry) intersection

Crews will be installing coping structures along new MSE wall.

Continuous closure, beginning 5 a.m. Monday, December 16 to 4 p.m. Friday, December 20

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge underpass at North Loop Drive right lane only

Crews will be working on installation of curb/sidewalk, guardrail, T-551 concrete barrier, and bridge structures.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 17

Night work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road full closure from Joe Battle Boulevard to Tierra Este Avenue

Crews will be working on changing traffic from the eastbound frontage road.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, December 15 to Thursday, December 19

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street

Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Padres Drive and Glenwood Street

Crews will be installing pavement markings, curb/gutter, sidewalks and working on adjusting manholes.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound intermittent right lane closures from Desert Mesa Drive to Thea Smith Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) eastbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith

Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.

Monday, December 16 to Thursday, December 19

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pawling Drive will have intermittent closures at northbound Darrington Road.

Crews will be installing storm drain system.

Monday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darrington Road northbound driveway to Speedway Gas station will be closed in halves.

Crews will be installing storm drain system.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete.

SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be pouring concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

I 10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 East at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.

Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be removing concrete riprap.