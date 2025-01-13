Road closures in El Paso County for the week of January 13 to 17



EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures January 13 to January 17.

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

I-10 Widening West

Monday, January 13, through Saturday, January 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Monday, January 13, through Saturday, January 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be hauling dirt.

Monday, January 13, and Tuesday, January 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Northern Pass Avenue and Trade Center Avenue.

Crews will be installing metal beam guard fence.

Wednesday, January 15, and Thursday, January 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Los Mochis Drive.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be adjusting metal beam guard fence.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, January 13 through Saturday, January 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Crews will be removing asphalt and other miscellaneous materials

Guardrail Repair

Monday, January 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano (US-85) eastbound between St. Vrain and Loop 375 (Border Highway) complete on-ramp closure to Loop 375 East

Tuesday, January 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane and complete off-ramp closure at Porfirio Diaz

Wednesday, January 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound complete off-ramp closure at Copia exit

Thursday, January 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound to Gateway South complete right turn closure to Gateway South

Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (CD lanes) northbound between Montana and Altura left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

East Paisano / Montana (US-62) east- and westbound between East Paisano and Airway alternating lane closures

Crews will be paving and working on aprons for manholes and water valves.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa (SH-20) north- and southbound between Mesa Hills and Sunland Park alternating lane closures

Crews will be demolishing existing poles, and ground boxes installation.

Thursday, January 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As Needed - Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternating lane closures

Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa north- and southbound between Mesa Hills and Sunland Park alternating lane closures

As Needed - Mobile Lane Closure – Mesa north- and southbound between Glory Road / East Baltimore and Mesa Hills alternating lane closures

Crews will be on-site preforming site inspections and walkthroughs.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer (BU-54) north- and southbound at Hondo Pass intersection right lane closure

Dyer (BU-54) north- and southbound at Diana intersection right lane closure

Dyer (BU-54) north- and southbound at Wren intersection right lane closure

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, January 13 through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Continuous closure

Paisano (US-85) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano west- and eastbound between Boone and Val Verde alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of mast arm, signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed

Crews will be working on placements of concrete ramps and installation of signs and ped poles.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, January 6 until further notice

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North- and southbound Railroad and north- and southbound Dyer between project limits alternating lane closures

Crews will be doing signal and striping work.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer southbound between Hercules and Gateway South turnaround north to south will be closed

Wednesday January 15 through Friday January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LP-375 eastbound (Border Highway) at Fonseca exit right shoulder closure

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Maintenance

Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound at Long Bridge between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Crews will be sealing bridge joints.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between both picnic stations alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure

Detour: Exit at Kenworthy

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed

Gateway North between Arlen and Hondo Pass left lane closed

US-54 North at Hondo Pass exit closed

Crews will be installing delineators.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Montana Widening Project

Wednesday, January 15 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left two lanes closed between 11701 Montana Avenue (Armed Forces Reserve Center) and George Dieter Drive

Crews will be placing concrete.

Purple Heart Widening Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, January 13 to Saturday, January 18

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south to north turnaround at North Loop intersection/underpass closed

Crews will be installing MSE wall.

Continuous closure, beginning 5 a.m. Monday, January 13 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 18

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge

Crews will be working on installation of curb/sidewalk, guardrail, T-551 concrete barrier, and concrete paving.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Glenwood Street and Presa Place

Crews will be installing small road signs.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pawling Drive will be closed to thru traffic at Darrington Road.

Access to local businesses at 150 Darrington Road to be open via Pawling Drive

Crews will be installing storm drain system and waterlines.

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith

Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.

Continuous closures

Monday, December 9 through July 2025

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be placing concrete sidewalks and striping main lanes, bike lane, and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

ADA Improvements Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 17

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue east- and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed

Crews will be backfilling planters and placing gabions.

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Lomaland Drive on-ramp closure

I-10 westbound at Lomaland/Yarbrough right lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be excavating existing planters and placing concrete.

I-10 Hudspeth Safety Rest Area

Continuous closure until January 31

I-10 east- and westbound shoulder work between Fort Hancock and McNary

Crews will be working on surface grading.

Bridge Maintenance

Monday, January 13

9 am to 3 pm:

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East & West over Franklin Avenue, Copia Street, Chelsea Drive, and the I-110 ramp over Alameda.

Wednesday, January 15

9 am to 3 pm:

Alternating lane closures on Loop 375 over Vista Del Sol Drive

Alternating lane closures on I-10 West over Eastlake Boulevard

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East & West over Cotton Avenue & UPRR, and Hawkins Drive

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East over UPRR & Buffalo Soldier Road

Thursday, January 16

9 am to 3 pm:

Ramp closure on I-10 West to US-54 South

Friday, January 17

9 am to 3 pm:

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East over US 62 (Paisano)

Alternating lane closures on I-10 West over Piedras Street

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East & West over Schuster Avenue

PROJECTS WITH CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduces to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.