Road closures in El Paso County for the week of January 20 to 24

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures January 20 to January 24.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on retaining walls and conducting earth work.

Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting earth work and prepping the bridge deck.

Monday, January 20, through Thursday, January 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Artcraft will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert, re-enter I-10 East past Mesa Street.

Crews will be adjusting metal beam guard fence.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, January 20 through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· US-62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Val Verde alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of mast arm, signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed

Crews will be working on placements of concrete ramps and installation of signs and ped poles.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, January 20 until further notice

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North- and southbound Railroad Drive and north- and southbound Dyer Street between project limits alternating lane closures

Crews will be doing signal and striping work.

Guardrail Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Tuesday, January 21

I-10 westbound at Santa Fe complete on-ramp closure

Wednesday, January 22

US-54 southbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closure

Thursday, January 23

Sunland Park eastbound complete on-ramp closure

Friday, January 24

I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras right lane closure

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Tuesday, January 21 through Friday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between both picnic stations alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure

Detour: Exit at Kenworthy

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed

Gateway North between Arlen and Hondo Pass left lane closed

US-54 North at Hondo Pass exit closed

Crews will be installing delineators.

Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures

Loop 375 (Border Highway) underneath overpasses at Padres, Midway, Yarbrough, and Fonseca alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 20 to Tuesday, January 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closed between Lee Trevino Drive and East Glen Drive

Crews will be working on the bus stops.

Wednesday, January 22 to Thursday, January 23

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left two lanes closed between 11701 Montana Avenue (Armed Forces Reserve Center) and George Dieter Drive

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Glenwood Street and Presa Place

Crews will be installing small road signs and striping.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pawling Drive will be closed to thru traffic at Darrington Road.

Access to local businesses at 150 Darrington Road to be open via Pawling Drive

Crews will be installing storm drain system and waterlines and boring electrical lines at the intersection.

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith

Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.