Road closures in El Paso County for the week of January 20 to 24
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures January 20 to January 24.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be working on retaining walls and conducting earth work.
Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting earth work and prepping the bridge deck.
Monday, January 20, through Thursday, January 23
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Artcraft will be closed.
DETOUR: Continue on South Desert, re-enter I-10 East past Mesa Street.
Crews will be adjusting metal beam guard fence.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, January 20 through Saturday, January 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily
- Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road
- Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road
Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials
Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project
Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· US-62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Val Verde alternating lane closures
Crews will be working on installation of mast arm, signs and ped poles.
· Dyer west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules alternating lane closures
Crews will be working on installation of signs and ped poles.
· Dyer west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed
Crews will be working on placements of concrete ramps and installation of signs and ped poles.
Monday, January 20 until further notice
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North- and southbound Railroad Drive and north- and southbound Dyer Street between project limits alternating lane closures
Crews will be doing signal and striping work.
Guardrail Repair Project
Tuesday, January 21
- I-10 westbound at Santa Fe complete on-ramp closure
Wednesday, January 22
- US-54 southbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closure
Thursday, January 23
- Sunland Park eastbound complete on-ramp closure
Friday, January 24
- I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras right lane closure
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Tuesday, January 21 through Friday, January 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between both picnic stations alternate lane closures
Crews will be installing signs.
- US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure
Detour: Exit at Kenworthy
- Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed
- Gateway North between Arlen and Hondo Pass left lane closed
- US-54 North at Hondo Pass exit closed
Crews will be installing delineators.
- Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) underneath overpasses at Padres, Midway, Yarbrough, and Fonseca alternate lane closures
Crews will be cleaning.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, January 20 to Tuesday, January 21
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closed between Lee Trevino Drive and East Glen Drive
Crews will be working on the bus stops.
Wednesday, January 22 to Thursday, January 23
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left two lanes closed between 11701 Montana Avenue (Armed Forces Reserve Center) and George Dieter Drive
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 31
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving in median.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Alameda Mill and Inlay Project
Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Glenwood Street and Presa Place
Crews will be installing small road signs and striping.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pawling Drive will be closed to thru traffic at Darrington Road.
- Access to local businesses at 150 Darrington Road to be open via Pawling Drive
Crews will be installing storm drain system and waterlines and boring electrical lines at the intersection.
Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith
Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.