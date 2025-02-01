Road closures in El Paso County for the week of February 3 to 7

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction projects are happening across El Paso, from the westside to the eastside. Here’s a full list of TxDOT road closures from February 3 to February 7.

I-10 Widening West 1

49 HOUR FREEWAY CLOSURE

Saturday, February 1 at 4 a.m., through Monday, February 3 at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (Mesa Street), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

Saturday, February 1 at 4 a.m., through Sunday, February 2 at 4 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert Boulevard, use the turnaround at Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert Boulevard, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be installing the bridge deck.

Monday, February 3, through Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Redd Road East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane at South Desert Boulevard and North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, February 3, through Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on retaining walls and conducting earth work.

Monday, February 3, through Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting earth work and prepping for construction of the bridge deck.

49 HOUR FRWY CLOSURE

Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m., through Monday, February 10 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (Mesa Street), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m., through Sunday, February 9 at 4 a.m.

Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert Boulevard, use the turnaround at Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert Boulevard, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be installing the bridge deck.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, February 3 through Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials

Long Term Closure

Through Spring 2026

Complete closure at Valley Chile Road Turnaround

US-54 & State Line Project

Monday, January 27 until further notice

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 north- and southbound between project limits alternating lane closures

State Line Road east- and westbound between project limits alternating lane closures

Continuous closure

US-54 median at State Line Road intersection closed.

Detour through Dyer, Stan Roberts, and McCombs.

Crews will be working demolition and preparation of new shoulders and median islands.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, February 3 until further notice

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North- and southbound Railroad and north- and southbound Dyer (BU-54) between project limits alternating lane closures

Crews will be doing signal and striping work.

Guardrail Repair Project

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Plexxar and Tom Mays right lane closed

Tuesday, February 4

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Tom Mays and Main Gap right lane closed

Wednesday, February 5

US-85 (Paisano) eastbound between Durango and Santa Fe left lane closed

US-85 (Paisano) westbound between Kansas and Santa Fe left lane closed

Thursday, February 6

Sandia westbound between FM-1905 and Stateline right lane closed

Friday, February 7

Loop 375 (Border Highway) between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, February 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound (Border Highway) at Fonseca Exit 56 exit ramp closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Monday, February 3 through Friday, February 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop-375 eastbound (Border Highway) at Fonseca Exit 56 right shoulder closure

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Maintenance

Monday, February 3 through Friday, February 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between both picnic stations alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing signs.

Cotton entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez/Border Hwy) between Stanton and Oregon right lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Mesa (SH-20) southbound between Boston and Kerbey right lane closed

US-54 northbound at Montana entrance ramp to US-54 closed

US-54 North at Trowbridge exit closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 27 to Saturday, February 8

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closed between Lee Trevino Drive and East Glen Drive

Crews will be working on the bus stops.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 28

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Friday, February 14

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Crews will be working on installation of bid-well for girder placement.

Continuous closure, beginning 3 a.m. Saturday, February 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, February 17

Full closure Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound and southbound from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue

Turnarounds and ramps at Iron Medics will be closed.

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, February 1

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound Zaragoza Exit Ramp (P.O.E.), adjacent lane switch-over.

Crews will be working on placing striping and moving concrete barrier in place.

Continuous closure, beginning 5 a.m. Monday, February 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 8

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge

Crews will be working on installation of curb/sidewalk, guardrail, T-551 concrete barrier, and concrete paving.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Sunday, February 2 to Monday, February 3

8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full closure Horizon Boulevard intersection at Darrington Road

Intersection will be open to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday, February 3. Traffic should be aware of the slight lane change to Darrington Road through traffic.

Crews will be resetting low profile barrier wall for next phases of intersection reconstruction.

Wednesday, February 5 to Thursday, February 6

8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full closure Horizon Boulevard intersection at Darrington Road

Traffic through the intersection will be detoured during the closure.

Crews will be rearranging barrier wall, striping, and signals into new traffic configuration to begin reconstruction of eastbound Horizon lanes.

Thursday, February 6 to Friday, February 7

8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single lane closures along east- and westbound Horizon Boulevard (FM1281)

Access to driveways along eastbound Horizon Boulevard from Horizon Crossing to Breaux Street will be limited.

Crews will be working on traffic control device refiguration for new phase of work.

Continuous closures

Monday, December 9 through July 2025

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Crews will be constructing northbound and southbound turnaround lanes and installing traffic signals.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project

Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed

Crews will be backfilling planters and placing gabions.

Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Lomaland Drive on-ramp closure

I-10 westbound at Lomaland/Yarbrough right lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be excavating existing planters and placing concrete.

Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7

Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

IH-10 Westbound at Lee Trevino Right Shoulder closure

IH-10 Westbound at Lee Trevino Right Lane closure

Crews will be excavating existing planters, removing concrete, and placing concrete.

