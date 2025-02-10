Road closures in El Paso County for the week of February 10 to 14
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction projects are happening across El Paso, from the westside to the eastside. Here’s a full list of TxDOT road closures from February 10 to February 14.
49 HOUR FREEWAY CLOSURE
Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m., through Monday, February 10 at 5 a.m.
- I-10 East will be closed at Redd Road.
DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.
- I-10 West will be closed at Mesa Street.
DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (Mesa Street), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.
Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m., through Sunday, February 9 at 4 a.m.
- Redd Road will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.
EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert Boulevard, use the turnaround at Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.
WESTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert Boulevard, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.
Crews will be installing the bridge deck.
Monday, February 10, through Saturday, February 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Redd Road East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane at South Desert Boulevard and North Desert Boulevard.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Monday, February 10, through Saturday, February 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be working on retaining walls and conducting earth work.
Monday, February 10, through Saturday, February 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting earth work.
Paisano Bridge Replacement
Monday, February 10 through Friday, May 23, 2025
Continuous closure
- Paisano (US-85) east- and westbound between Doniphan and Executive closed
Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.
Monday, February 10 until further notice
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North- and southbound Railroad and north- and southbound Dyer (BU-54) between project limits alternating lane closures
Crews will be doing signal and striping work.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, February 10
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Midway and Fonseca right lane closed
Tuesday, February 11
- I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed
Wednesday, February 12
- I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park connecting ramp complete closure
Thursday, February 13
- Spur 601 westbound with a complete connecting ramp closure to US-54 southbound
Friday, February 14
- I-10 eastbound (Desert North) between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop-375 (Border Highway) eastbound at Fonseca Exit 56 right shoulder closed.
Crews will be repairing concrete.
Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound at Montana entrance ramp to US-54 closed
- US-54 (Gateway North) between Montana and Clifton left lane closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, February 10 to Saturday, February 22
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road right lane closure between Lee Trevino Drive and Leticia Drive
Crews will be pouring concrete for bus stop.
Monday, February 10 to Saturday, February 15
Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left and center lane closure between at Saul Kleinfeld
Crews will be installing concrete barrier.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 28
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving in median.
Friday, February 14
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closed from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue
Crews will be prepping for girder placement.
Continuous closure, beginning 3 a.m. Saturday, February 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, February 17
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) full closure northbound and southbound from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue
- Iron Medics turnarounds and ramps at will be closed.
Crews will be installing bridge girders.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday February 10 to Saturday February 15
Daily, 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
· Americas Avenue (frontage Rd.) northbound/southbound turnaround closures at North Loop Road and
Pan American Road intersections.
Crews will be working on Installing bridge structures and curbs.
Continuous closure, beginning 5:00 am Monday, February 10, to 5:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane and south to north turnaround UPRR Bridge
Crews will be working on installation of curb/sidewalk, guardrail, T-551 concrete barrier, and concrete paving.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Sunday, February 10 to Friday, February 14
Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith
Crews will be working on new traffic signals.
Monday, February 10
Overnight 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Full closure Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection at Darrington Road
Crews will be rearranging barrier wall, striping, and signals into new traffic configuration to begin reconstruction of eastbound Horizon lanes.
Monday, December 9 through July 2025
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.
Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.
SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project
Monday, February 10 to Friday, February 14
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.
Crews will be constructing northbound and southbound turnaround lanes and installing traffic signals.
BRIDGE INSPECTIONS
Saturday, Feb. 8
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of I-10 West to Copia Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)
- Closure of Ramp C (Exit 21-B)
- Closure of southbound Boone Street at Yandell
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of I-10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)
- Closure of I-10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)
- Closure of I-10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)
- Two right lanes closed along Gateway East between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park
- Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway East between Stevens and Reynolds
- Alternating complete closures of US 54 South and North at Spaghetti Bowl
- For US 54 North Closure:
- Closure of Ramp “N “(SL 375 EB to US 54 NB)
- Closure of Ramp “O” (SL 375 WB to US 54 NB)
- Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62
- Closure of left lane from NB I-110 to US 54 NB
- For US 54 South Closure
- Closure of US 54 South at I-10 eastbound direct connector
- Closure of US 54 South On Ramp at Yandell
Monday, Feb. 10
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of US 54 North Trowbridge/Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)
- Closure of US 54 South Montana Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)
- Closure of US 54 North On Ramp at Pershing
- Closure of left turn on eastbound Pershing to US 54 North ramp under northbound US 54 bridge
- Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway North at intersection with Pershing
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Full closure of Gateway North at exit to Railroad (prior to Fred Wilson Ave.) (Exit 24-A)
- Closure of the access ramp for Gateway North from Cassidy Rd.
- Closure of right turn lane Cassidy coming from base
- Closure of left turn lane to eastbound Cassidy Road at intersection
- Closure of right lane on Gateway North approaching Cassidy Road
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps
