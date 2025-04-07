Road closures in El Paso County for the week of April 7 to 11

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures April 7 to 11.

Artcraft Project

Monday, April 7 through Friday April 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft (SH-178) west- and eastbound between I-10 and State line shoulder/alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on advance warning signs.

I-10 Widening West

4 a.m. Saturday, April 5 through 5 a.m. Monday April 7 (49HR closure)

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed to CD Lanes using the Resler exit (Exit 12), and continue on CD Lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa intersection

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

Sunday, April 6

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night work)

North Desert between Artcraft and Transmountain complete closure

Detour: Traffic to turn left on Artcraft to Doniphan, right Doniphan to Spur 16, right on Spur 16 to N. Desert

Local traffic will be allowed to proceed on N. Desert but will be forced to turn right on Hoover Ave.

Traffic from Hoover Ave will not be allowed to turn onto N. Desert

Crews will be working on permanent concrete carrier placement

Monday, April 7, through Saturday, April 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North- and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 west- and eastbound between Redd and Mesa alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

Saturday, 4/12/25 through Monday 4/14/25 (49HR closure)

4a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Mesa exit ramp, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd entrance ramp

I-10 westbound at Mesa entrance ramp closed

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10 eastbound closed at Redd exit ramp

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp (Exit 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue on CD Lanes and enter I-10 eastbound after Sunland Park

I-10 eastbound Transmountain entrance ramp (Ent 07) closed

I-10 eastbound at Artcraft entrance ramp (Ent 09) closed

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, April 7 through Thursday, April 10

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night-9HRS)

I-10 West between Transmountain and Vinton full closure

Detour: Traffic will exit at Transmountain, proceed through the intersections of Transmountain and Vinton on North Desert and re-enter back to I-10 West at the Vinton on-ramp.

Crews will be working on girders/beam placement.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, April 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop-375 westbound between Yarbrough to Midway right lane closed

Tuesday, April 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West from Geronimo to Trowbridge left lane closed

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park shoulder closure

Wednesday, April 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed with a complete off ramp closure at Porfirio Diaz

Thursday, April 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Fred Wilson right lane closed

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Connecting ramp US-54 left lane closed

Friday, April 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop-375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough to Midway right lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Geronimo exit alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, April 7 through Friday, April 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North between Dyer and Transmountain various lanes closures

Crews will be working on damaged curbs.

Maintenance

Monday, April 7 through Friday, April 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Airport and Chaffee right lane closed

Crews will be installing a sign.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Saturday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving and boring in median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 7 to Thursday, April 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closed between Pan American Exit Ramp and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on concrete paving and joint repairs

Continuous closure, beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, April 5 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025

Loop 375 northbound North Loop Exit Ramp closure.

Crews will be working on concrete paving and joint repairs.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, April 07 to Friday, April 11

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure between Tower Trail Lane and Zaragoza Road

Gateway West Boulevard right lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Exit Ramp and Yarbrough Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure

I-10 Westbound between Zaragoza Exit Ramp and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp right shoulder closure

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Entrance Ramp and McRae Exit Ramp right shoulder closure

I-10 Westbound McRae Exit Ramp complete closure

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure between Sumac Drive and McRae Exit Ramp

Crews will be painting concrete riprap, boring conduit & placing electrical pole, landscaping, and placing concrete riprap.