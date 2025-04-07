Road closures in El Paso County for the week of April 7 to 11
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures April 7 to 11.
Artcraft Project
Monday, April 7 through Friday April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Artcraft (SH-178) west- and eastbound between I-10 and State line shoulder/alternating lane closures
Crews will be working on advance warning signs.
I-10 Widening West
- 4 a.m. Saturday, April 5 through 5 a.m. Monday April 7 (49HR closure)
- I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler exit ramp closed
Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler exit ramp (Exit 13), proceed to CD Lanes using the Resler exit (Exit 12), and continue on CD Lanes to Mesa intersection, proceed through Mesa intersection
- I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed
Crews will be working on a traffic switch.
Sunday, April 6
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night work)
- North Desert between Artcraft and Transmountain complete closure
Detour: Traffic to turn left on Artcraft to Doniphan, right Doniphan to Spur 16, right on Spur 16 to N. Desert
Local traffic will be allowed to proceed on N. Desert but will be forced to turn right on Hoover Ave.
Traffic from Hoover Ave will not be allowed to turn onto N. Desert
Crews will be working on permanent concrete carrier placement
Monday, April 7, through Saturday, April 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures
- Redd east- and westbound at North- and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.
- I-10 west- and eastbound between Redd and Mesa alternate lane closures
Saturday, 4/12/25 through Monday 4/14/25 (49HR closure)
4a.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Mesa exit ramp closed
Detour: Traffic to exit at Mesa exit ramp, proceed through Mesa, Thorn and Redd intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd entrance ramp
- I-10 westbound at Mesa entrance ramp closed
- I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed
- I-10 eastbound closed at Redd exit ramp
Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp (Exit 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue on CD Lanes and enter I-10 eastbound after Sunland Park
- I-10 eastbound Transmountain entrance ramp (Ent 07) closed
- I-10 eastbound at Artcraft entrance ramp (Ent 09) closed
Crews will be working on a traffic switch.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, April 7 through Thursday, April 10
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night-9HRS)
- I-10 West between Transmountain and Vinton full closure
Detour: Traffic will exit at Transmountain, proceed through the intersections of Transmountain and Vinton on North Desert and re-enter back to I-10 West at the Vinton on-ramp.
Crews will be working on girders/beam placement.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, April 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop-375 westbound between Yarbrough to Midway right lane closed
Tuesday, April 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West from Geronimo to Trowbridge left lane closed
- I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park shoulder closure
Wednesday, April 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed with a complete off ramp closure at Porfirio Diaz
Thursday, April 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Fred Wilson right lane closed
- Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Connecting ramp US-54 left lane closed
Friday, April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop-375 (Border Highway) westbound between Yarbrough to Midway right lane closed
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
Spall Repair
Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 3
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 westbound between McRae and Geronimo exit alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on spall repairs.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Monday, April 7 through Friday, April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North between Dyer and Transmountain various lanes closures
Crews will be working on damaged curbs.
Maintenance
Monday, April 7 through Friday, April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Spur 601 westbound between Airport and Chaffee right lane closed
Crews will be installing a sign.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Saturday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 31
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be paving and boring in median.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, April 7 to Thursday, April 11
Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lane closed between Pan American Exit Ramp and North Loop Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on concrete paving and joint repairs
Continuous closure, beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, April 5 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025
- Loop 375 northbound North Loop Exit Ramp closure.
Crews will be working on concrete paving and joint repairs.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, April 07 to Friday, April 11
Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino.
- Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure between Tower Trail Lane and Zaragoza Road
- Gateway West Boulevard right lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive
- I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Exit Ramp and Yarbrough Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure
- I-10 Westbound between Zaragoza Exit Ramp and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp right shoulder closure
- Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
- I-10 Westbound between Yarbrough Entrance Ramp and McRae Exit Ramp right shoulder closure
- I-10 Westbound McRae Exit Ramp complete closure
- Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure between Sumac Drive and McRae Exit Ramp
Crews will be painting concrete riprap, boring conduit & placing electrical pole, landscaping, and placing concrete riprap.