Road closures in El Paso County for the week of April 21 to 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures April 21 to 25.

I-10 Widening West I

Monday, April 21 through Saturday, April 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east- and westbound at North- and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 west- and eastbound between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

ADVANCE NOTICE

Saturday, April26 through Monday April 28

4 a.m. to 5 a.m. (49HR closure)

I-10 westbound at Mesa exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Mesa exit ramp, proceed through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd

intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd entrance ramp (Ent 08).

I-10 westbound at Mesa entrance ramp closed

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10eastbound at Redd exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp (Exit 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn, and Mesa intersections, continue onto CD Lanes and enter I-10

eastbound after Sunland Park.

I-10eastbound at Transmountain Entrance Ramp (Ent 07) closed

I-10eastbound at Artcraft Entrance Ramp closed (Ent 09)

Crews will be working on a traffic switch.

Artcraft

Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25

9 a.m. to 4p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between

the Stateline and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be hauling electrical material to the site.

2024 Districtwide Signing – Traffic Control Project

Monday, April 21

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound between Loop 375 and US-54 Northbound exit ramp closed

US-54 Northbound at Las Cruces /Downtown Exit Eastbound exit ramp closed

Tuesday, April 22

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54Northbound at Pershing Exit 22B Eastbound ramp closed

US-54Northbound at Ft. Bliss/ Cassidy Exit 23 Eastbound ramp closed

Wednesday, April 23

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54Northbound at Fred Wilson/Broaddus/Railroad Exit 24 ramp closed

US-54Northbound at Ellerthorpe Exit 225 Eastbound ramp closed

Thursday, April 24

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound at Dyer/Hercules Exit 26 Eastbound ramp closed

US-54Northbound at Hondo Pass Exit 27 Eastbound ramp closed

Friday, April 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 Northbound at Diana Exit 28 Eastbound ramp closed

US-54 Northbound at Woodrow Bean/Transmountain Exit 29 Eastbound ramp closed

Crews will be installing small signs on exit ramps.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 21

US-54 northbound between Transmountain and Sun

Valley right lane and Transmountain on-ramp closed

Tuesday, April 22

Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport exit right and left lane closed

Wednesday, April 23

Spur 601 westbound connecting ramp to US-54 north- and southbound closed

Thursday, April 24

CD lanes eastbound between Resler and Sunland

Park left lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, April 22

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Viscount overpass alternate lane closures

Wednesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 24

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and McRae alternate

lane closures

Crews will be working on spall repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North between Hondo Pass and Transmountain alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on curb.

Flexible Pavement (Pothole) Repair

Tuesday, April 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and Paisano two left lane closures

Crews will be working on asphalt.

Maintenance

Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trowbridge under I-10 between Gateway East- and West closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Thursday, April 24

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West between McRae and Viscount three right lanes closed

McRae entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning bridge joints.

Sunday, April 27

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (DAYTIME CLOSURE)

I-10 West to US-54 North (Ramp A) will be closed

Crews will be replacing bridge joints.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Saturday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 30

Daily,8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron

Medics Drive

Crews will be paving and boring in median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday April21, to Friday April 25

Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north- and southbound at North Loop Drive, Alameda

Avenue and Pan American Drive alternating turnarounds closures

Crews will be working on painting concrete structures.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard westbound right lane closed at Darrington Road

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right shoulder closed at Darrington Road

Crews will be boring conduit for future traffic signals.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25

Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive

IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Lomaland Entrance Ramp and Vista De Oro Drive

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Henry Brennan Drive

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Henry Brennan Drive IH-10Eastbound right lane and shoulder closure between Zaragoza Road and Henry

Brennan Drive

Brennan Drive IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Adabel Drive and Pendale Road

Crews will be painting concrete riprap, landscaping, placing concrete riprap, and placing decorative metalwork.

