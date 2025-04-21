Road closures in El Paso County for the week of April 21 to 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures April 21 to 25.
Monday, April 21 through Saturday, April 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures
- Redd east- and westbound at North- and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.
- I-10 west- and eastbound between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures
Crews will be paving.
ADVANCE NOTICE
Saturday, April26 through Monday April 28
4 a.m. to 5 a.m. (49HR closure)
- I-10 westbound at Mesa exit ramp closed
Detour: Traffic to exit at Mesa exit ramp, proceed through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd
intersections and enter I-10 westbound using the Redd entrance ramp (Ent 08).
- I-10 westbound at Mesa entrance ramp closed
- I-10 westbound at Sunland Park entrance ramp closed
- I-10eastbound at Redd exit ramp closed
Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp (Exit 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn, and Mesa intersections, continue onto CD Lanes and enter I-10
eastbound after Sunland Park.
- I-10eastbound at Transmountain Entrance Ramp (Ent 07) closed
- I-10eastbound at Artcraft Entrance Ramp closed (Ent 09)
Crews will be working on a traffic switch.
Artcraft
Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25
9 a.m. to 4p.m.
- Artcraft east- and westbound between
the Stateline and Doniphan alternate lane closures
Crews will be hauling electrical material to the site.
2024 Districtwide Signing – Traffic Control Project
Monday, April 21
9a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 Northbound between Loop 375 and US-54 Northbound exit ramp closed
- US-54 Northbound at Las Cruces /Downtown Exit Eastbound exit ramp closed
Tuesday, April 22
9a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54Northbound at Pershing Exit 22B Eastbound ramp closed
- US-54Northbound at Ft. Bliss/ Cassidy Exit 23 Eastbound ramp closed
Wednesday, April 23
9a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54Northbound at Fred Wilson/Broaddus/Railroad Exit 24 ramp closed
- US-54Northbound at Ellerthorpe Exit 225 Eastbound ramp closed
Thursday, April 24
9a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 Northbound at Dyer/Hercules Exit 26 Eastbound ramp closed
- US-54Northbound at Hondo Pass Exit 27 Eastbound ramp closed
Friday, April 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 Northbound at Diana Exit 28 Eastbound ramp closed
- US-54 Northbound at Woodrow Bean/Transmountain Exit 29 Eastbound ramp closed
Crews will be installing small signs on exit ramps.
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 21
- US-54 northbound between Transmountain and Sun
Valley right lane and Transmountain on-ramp closed
Tuesday, April 22
- Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport exit right and left lane closed
Wednesday, April 23
- Spur 601 westbound connecting ramp to US-54 north- and southbound closed
Thursday, April 24
- CD lanes eastbound between Resler and Sunland
Park left lane closed
Crews will be repairing guardrail.
Spall Repair
Tuesday, April 22
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 westbound at Viscount overpass alternate lane closures
Wednesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 24
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and McRae alternate
lane closures
Crews will be working on spall repairs.
Miscellaneous Concrete Repair
Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North between Hondo Pass and Transmountain alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on curb.
Flexible Pavement (Pothole) Repair
Tuesday, April 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and Paisano two left lane closures
Crews will be working on asphalt.
Maintenance
Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trowbridge under I-10 between Gateway East- and West closed
Crews will be cleaning.
Thursday, April 24
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 West between McRae and Viscount three right lanes closed
- McRae entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be cleaning bridge joints.
Sunday, April 27
5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (DAYTIME CLOSURE)
- I-10 West to US-54 North (Ramp A) will be closed
Crews will be replacing bridge joints.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Saturday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 30
Daily,8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron
Medics Drive
Crews will be paving and boring in median.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday April21, to Friday April 25
Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north- and southbound at North Loop Drive, Alameda
Avenue and Pan American Drive alternating turnarounds closures
Crews will be working on painting concrete structures.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard westbound right lane closed at Darrington Road
- Horizon Boulevard eastbound right shoulder closed at Darrington Road
Crews will be boring conduit for future traffic signals.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25
Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive
- IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Lomaland Entrance Ramp and Vista De Oro Drive
Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Henry Brennan Drive
- IH-10Eastbound right lane and shoulder closure between Zaragoza Road and Henry
Brennan Drive
- IH-10Westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Adabel Drive and Pendale Road
Crews will be painting concrete riprap, landscaping, placing concrete riprap, and placing decorative metalwork.
Closure Links: