SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting July 1, 2025, El Paso County buses will no longer stop in Socorro.

According to the El Paso Transportation Authority, buses will continue to operate on routes passing through Socorro, but will not stop to pick up or drop off passengers within Socorro city limits.

Right now, Socorro is the second-largest city in El Paso County.

Some say this change is leaving many residents without access to transportation for grocery shopping or doctors appointments.

The Socorro City Council has voted not to join the ETA.

Xavier Bañales, the interim director of the El Paso Transportation Authority, says its cheaper for the City of Socorro to join the ETA.

"It's a lot less expensive if they participate with an established a transit system than to create a new one and only serve the City of Socorro," Bañales said.