Road closures in El Paso County for the week of August 18 – August 22

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is Monday, August 18.

Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for August 18 - August 22.

I-10 Widening West 2 has some full closures coming up to place pavement markings, Wednesday night westbound at Vinton to Anthony, and Thursday eastbound at Anthony to Vinton, detouring traffic to the frontage roads, no problem.

Paisano Bridge will close the westbound lanes Monday (or Tuesday depending on weather) starting at 8PM until as late at 6AM to move barrier and stripe to fully open those lanes. While they can move barrier in the rain, they cannot stripe, so watch the clouds and you’ll know what to expect there.

Montana Widening will close the eastbound frontage road at Joe Battle Thursday, August 21 at 9PM for paving and that means it’s a NO GO zone, and if you approach that intersection you’ll be turned back via a turnaround.

Eastbound Geronimo exit closing daytime Wednesday, so not the day to go to Costco from the west side; and check spall repair schedule if you plan to be out past 9PM and headed westbound on the 10 Monday through Thursday nights next week.

Texas Gas has an issue at North Mesa at Executive, and they require a week-long closure starting Monday, August 18.