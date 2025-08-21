El Paso getting $150 million in new funding for last phase of Borderland Expressway construction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Transportation Commission approved $150 million in new funding for Phase 3 of the El Paso District's Borderland Expressway. This is the final phase of the project. In total, the El Paso District is getting $2.1 billion as part of the 2026 Unified Transportation Program, which is Texas' 10-year infrastructure plan.

"The proposed Borderland Expressway would complete a route around the northeast side of El Paso suitable for truck and other through traffic, diverting traffic from the city center," the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) explains.

The almost 11-mile expressway will stretch from Loop 375 near the Railroad Drive Overpass to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard half a mile south of the state line. That is according to TXDOT.

Texas State Senator César J. Blanco announced the new funding for Phase 3 today. He released the following statement announcing the news: