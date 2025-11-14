Construction on Pellicano Drive Widening Project resumes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is resuming on the Pellicano Drive Widening Project.

Officials with El Paso County and the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) say they have taken "major strides to restart construction" on the project.

"As the legal disputes continue, an arrangement has been made to advance construction of a portion of the project - the westbound segment between Aircoupe and Loop 375 (referred to as Phase 1), officials said. "Construction has officially resumed under Hawk Construction, the contractor identified by the project’s Surety company. To restart construction, the CRRMA negotiated an Interlocal Agreement with the County and a Takeover Agreement with the Surety – both of which have been executed, which cleared the way for Phase 1 to begin. The Interlocal Agreement includes authorization by the County to use $6 million in Vehicle Registration Fee (VRF) General Funds for the project. Phase 1 of the project is now underway and must be completed by Hawk Construction by September 2026."

Phase 1, which is expected to take one year, consists of the following steps:

Clearing and cleaning the project area, including removal of overgrown vegetation.

Replacing all traffic control devices with new, high-visibility equipment.

Beginning construction on the detention pond near the area school, improving safety and drainage.

Preparing for roadway construction, which is scheduled to begin in December 2025.

Phase 2 is the remaining segment of the project, from Aircoupe to Darrington Road. It is currently underway and is expected to be done by December 2025.

"Once finalized, these plans will guide cost estimates and negotiations with the Surety Company to bring the entire Pellicano project to completion," officials said. "Community Engagement At the County’s request, and to keep residents informed, the CRRMA is mailing postcards to approximately 2,000 households and businesses within half a mile of the project site. The postcards will provide an update on the restart of the project and include a QR code that will direct the public to www.crrma.org with project updates."