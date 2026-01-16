ABC-7 at 4: Thorn bridge and Mesa East Bound exit set to open

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - When it comes to saving lives, experts say don't worry about being a backseat driver. In today's TxDOT Talk, Lauren Macias Cervantes joins us to talk about National Passenger Safety Week. Also big news is coming West El Paso.

I-10 Widening West

Saturday, January 17 through Saturday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Mesa alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Mesa alternate lane closures

Crews will be sweeping, striping, power washing, and painting barrier on I-10.

Thorn east- and westbound at the intersections of North and South Desert alternate lane closures

Crews will be removing and replacing concrete sidewalks.

24 Hour Closure

Saturday, January 24, 5 a.m. through Sunday, January 25, 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Redd and Mesa closed

Detour: Exit Redd and use South Desert to re-enter I-10 at Mesa ramp.

Crews will be removing barrier, sweeping, striping for opening the new Mesa off-ramp (Ramp 9) and opening I-10 eastbound to its final 3-lane configuration from Redd to Mesa.

Monday, January 26 through Saturday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound bypass lanes between Redd and Mesa closed

Detour: Traffic will continue onto South Desert through Thorn intersection and enter I-10 before Mesa.

Crews will be completing construction on an ornamental fence at Thorn.

Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54)

Monday, January 19 through Friday, January 23

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Resler west- and eastbound left lane closed

Mesa at Camile west- and eastbound left lane closed

BU-54 Dyer northbound between Edge of Texas and Mesquite Hills shoulder closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Road Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 20 and Wednesday, January 21

Spur 601 eastbound between Global Reach and Constitution left lane closed

Thursday, January 22

Spur 601 westbound between Constitution and Global Reach shoulder closed

Crews will be working on road repair.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 19 through Friday, January 23

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge right lane and on-ramp closed at Raynolds, and off-ramp closed at Trowbridge

Monday, January 19

Gateway North at New Mexico/Texas State line right lane closed

Tuesday, January 20

CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane and left lane on Resler exit closed

Wednesday, January 21

Gateway North at Fred Wilson exit lane closed

Thursday, January 22

Woodrow Beam westbound between Rushing and Girl Scout left lane and on-ramp closed at Rushing

Friday, January 23

Loop 375 east- and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays Park alternate lane closures

Concrete Repairs

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 20 and Wednesday, January 21

CD lanes (US-54) northbound between Altura and Cassidy right lane closed

Crews will be working on rip rap.

Thursday, January 23

East Missouri between Virginia and Campbell left lane closed

Maintenance

Tuesday, January 19 through Friday, January 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed

Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, January 17

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closure between Pelicano Drive and North Loop Exit Ramp

Continuous 22-hour closure beginning 7 a.m. Sunday January 18th through 5 a.m. Monday January 19

Loop 375 main lanes southbound closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Padres Exit Ramp.

Crews working on final striping placement.

Saturday, January 17, to Sunday, January 18

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 main lanes southbound alternating left and right lane closures between Bob Hope Drive and Padres Exit Ramp.

Crews working on final striping placement.

Monday, January 19, to Friday, January 23

Daily, 9a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 main lanes alternating north- and southbound closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south-and northbound lane closures between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry)

Crews working on installing miscellaneous items and clean-up.

Monday, January 19, to Thursday, January 22

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Padres Exit Ramp

Crews working on ride quality operations.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, January 19 to Friday, January 23

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right lane closure between George Dieter Drive and Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lomaland Drive and Yarbrough Drive

Gateway West left lane closure at Zaragoza Road

Crews will be installing lighting and placing steel structures.

Sergeant Major Bridge Reconstruction Project

Monday, January 19 to Friday, January 23

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure at Sargent Major Boulevard

Crews will be setting concrete barrier along southbound Sargeant Major Entrance- and Exit Ramps.