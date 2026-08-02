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Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Northeast El Paso crash

KVIA
By
Published 5:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Police Department.

Police say they were called to the scene at the 3800 block of Fred Wilson near Walmart at 2:09 a.m.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash, according to police.

This is a developing story.

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Nina Gallegos

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