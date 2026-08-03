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Traffic

Frontera Road construction frustrates drivers

Kym Hemley
By
Published 11:39 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drivers who frequently pass through or by Frontera Road have had to take diversions due to the "Traffic management Project" construction in progress. Constructed started in early June and is scheduled to last around October.

Sunland Park residents voiced their frustrations with the diversions on Frontera Road.

Kym Hemley, a Sunland Park resident, told ABC-7 last week that El Paso City Council is "putting up walls" instead of fixing the road.

City council and residents have strong opinions about what they believe is the true purpose behind the project.

ABC-7 will speak to the city representative for the area, District 1, Alejandra Chávez, about the construction.


Article Topic Follows: Traffic
abc-7
city council
construction
el paso
Frontera Road
Max Zepeda
sunland park

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