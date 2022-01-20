Juarez demonstrators demand justice for recent femicides, including El Paso victims

UPDATE: A Department of State spokesperson provided ABC-7 the following statement:

We are aware of the deaths of two women on the Ciudad Juárez-Porvenir highway. We are in touch with Mexican authorities, and at this point we have no evidence that they were U.S. citizens. For questions about the investigation, we refer you to the Mexican authorities. For inquiries about legal residency status in the United States, we refer you to the Department of Homeland Security. Department of State spokesperson

EL PASO, Texas – Chihuahua's attorney general believes the recent killing of a lesbian couple in Juarez was not a hate crime.

Juarez officials say the two women lived in El Paso. They were identified as Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Medina Martinez. Both were 28 years old.

They were found dead inside plastic bags on a Juarez highway on Sunday. Their bodies were dismembered.

Demonstrators marched in Juarez Thursday. Feminists are demanding justice for the couple, and another pair of women found in plastic bags Tuesday.

Officials say that second pair of women died after being tortured and shot.

No arrests have been made in connection to the two double killings. The feminists are demanding Juarez authorities do more to protect women.

While some women's rights groups are asking authorities to deem this a hate crime, the state's attorney general says there is no evidence of that right now.

Juarez has been infamous for hundreds of femicides over the past few decades. Many of which have never been solved.