EL PASO, Texas – New parents Tori and Reed Gorman say the date was the last thing on their minds as they welcomed their baby girl, Emersyn. The Hospitals of Providence, however, came prepared for their 'Twosday' baby.

Hospital staff had a onesie reading 'It's Twosday, my birthday!' ready for baby Emersyn's arrival. Her dad says it's a special date, and one that will not happen again for a long time. It will certainly be an easy birthday to remember.