Family of victim shot by EPPD holds news conference over $1.2M settlement with City

EL PASO, Texas – The family of Erik Salas Sanchez is set to hold a news conference to discuss its settlement with the City.

Erik Salas Sanchez was shot and killed in his Lower Valley home in April 2015.

El Paso's city council voted to settle with the family on Tuesday. The family's lawyer says the settlement was $1.2 million.

"Our clients are gratified that the City has taken this step. That the City has taken responsibility for the department's conduct. This result is valued tremendously. Not just by my clients, but by the larger El Paso community," said Lynn Coyle, the family's attorney.

Following the news conference, the City released a statement to the media.

"We have reviewed the totality of the circumstances and we believe it is in the best interest of all parties to resolve this case. We are committed to move forward and begin the healing process for all involved,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “The settlement is not an ‘admission or indication of wrongdoing’ by our officers or the organization. All members of City staff have taken this as an opportunity to learn and improve the public-safety services we provide for our community.”

The family sued the City claiming Sanchez's civil rights were violated. The family claims Erik Sanchez was having a mental health crisis and poor training and reckless behavior led to their son's death.

The El Paso police department claimed Salaz Sanchez threatened to attack officers.