today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:11 AM

Hundreds line up for midnight marijuana as legal sales begin in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Hundreds waited in line Thursday to be among the first to purchase legal marijuana in Las Cruces.

R. Greenleaf dispensary opened its doors at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The dispensary prepared for a busy Friday while preserving 20 to 25 % of its inventory for patients who purchase marijuana for medical purposes.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

  1. The El Paso County S.O. and Texas DPS should set up checkpoints just inside the state line with drug dogs. That would solve the fuel budget shortage.

