Las Cruces artist’s rock art will get a chance to shine at a new location

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An endangered wall of rock art in Las Cruces is getting a second life, thanks to the artist and the people who believe in her work.

Kathy Morrow says the installation has turned into a community project.

Two years ago, she was on her way to work on her wildlife rock art exhibit built into the wall of an arroyo next to the Tortugas Dam.

“At the time this was being built, we were trespassing. They’re going to have re-construct this dam. The spillway is going to go right through the artwork and EBID has given me permission to move all of these rocks to NMSU to the golf course,” said Morrow.

Morrow is joined by several volunteers who have until the first of the year to move the tons of rock.

Morrow started the project five years ago. If you would like to help, click here.